Flames burn inside a van as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Firefighter Jose Corona sprays water as flames consume from the Camp Fire consume a home in Magalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah B
Flames consume a home as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Krystin Harvey, left, comforts her daughter Araya Cipollini at the remains of their home burned in the Camp Fire, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Paradise
A vehicle drives through smoke from a wildfire near Pulga, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Sheriff's deputies recover the remains of a victim of the Camp Fire on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
A firefighter monitors a wildfire burning along a hillside Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Capt. Steve Millosovich carries a cage of cats while battling the Camp Fire in Big Bend, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Millosovich said the cage fe
Firefighters push a vehicle from a garage as a wildfire fire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.
Fires burn toward the pacific ocean as seen Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, from a helicopter over Santa Monica, Calif. Flames driven by powerful winds torched
Evacuees from a wildfire rest on cots and blankets supplied by the Red Cross in the gymnasium at Taft Charter High School in the Woodland Hills sectio
Flames consume a Kentucky Fried Chicken as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
A firefighter keeps watch as the wildfire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Flames climb trees as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Roger Bloxberg, right, and his wife Anne hug as they watch a wildfire on a hill top near their home Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in West Hills, Calif. (AP Ph
The devastation is complete in Paradise, California, where a wildfire tore through town and destroyed everything, killing at least 29 and destroying so many houses it's already the most destructive fire on record in the state.
In other places in the state, fires were more selective, leaving some houses leveled and others still standing. Two people were also found dead in a wildfire in Southern California, where flames tore through Malibu mansions and working-class Los Angeles suburbs alike.
More than 8,000 firefighters in all battled three large wildfires burning across nearly 400 square miles (1,040 square kilometers) in Northern and Southern California, with out-of-state crews continuing to arrive and gusty, blowtorch winds starting up again.
