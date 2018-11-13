TORONTO (AP) — To Viola Davis, being naked on screen or onstage means more than having your clothes off. It means ridding yourself of self-consciousness and ego. It means exposing yourself.

There was, memorably, no vanity in Davis' Rose in "Fences," a performance that reached its aching crescendo in her shattering, snot-dripping monologue. But in Steve McQueen's Chicago thriller "Widows," Davis' raw intimacy includes a dimension she has rarely, if ever, gotten to express in film: her sexuality.

The 53-year-old actress says it might not seem like a big deal to be in bed with Liam Neeson to some, but to her it was.

"Widows" opens in theaters Friday.