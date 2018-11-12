Crowd of protestors gather outside the Broward County of Supervisor of Elections Office as the statewide election recount is underway while ballots fo
Protestor Jeremy Gallagher, 34, of Fort Lauderdale, holds his sign as many gathered outside the Broward County of Supervisor of Elections Office durin
Crowd of protestors gather outside the Broward County of Supervisor of Elections Office as the statewide election recount is underway while ballots fo
Election workers place ballots into electronic counting machines, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill,
Mayor Andrew Gillum addresses supporters and urges that they keep politically engaged as the Broward County of Supervisor of Elections Office have fiv
Mayor Andrew Gillum addresses supporters and urges that they keep politically engaged as the Broward County of Supervisor of Elections Office have fiv
Crowd of protestors gather outside the Broward County of Supervisor of Elections Office as the statewide election recount is underway while ballots fo
Crowd of protestors gather outside the Broward County of Supervisor of Elections Office as the statewide election recount is underway while ballots fo
Protesters are seen Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta /South Florida Sun-Sentine
Election workers place ballots into electronic counting machines, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill,
Protesters call for the resignation of Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections of
Election workers place ballots into electronic counting machines, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill,
Protesters call for the resignation of Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections of
Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, left, and judge Betsy Benson of the election canvassing board, listen to arguments, Sunday, Nov. 11, 20
Election workers sort ballots, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla. The Florida recount began Sund
Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe D'Alesandro, right, shows voting materials to campaign representatives, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Broward Supe
Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, left, and judge Betsy Benson of the election canvassing board, listen to arguments, Sunday, Nov. 11, 20
Workers load ballots into machines at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office during a recount on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla.
Election workers place ballots into electronic counting machines, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill,
Election workers place ballots into electronic counting machines, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill,
Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, left, and judge Betsy Benson of the election canvassing board, listen to arguments, Sunday, Nov. 11, 20
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Florida election recount of 2018 (all times local):
10 a.m.
Gov. Rick Scott wants law enforcement to impound Broward County's voting machines and ballots when they're not being used during the Florida recount.
Lawyers for Scott's Senate campaign were asking Circuit Chief Judge Jack Tuter on Monday to give custody of all voting machines and ballots to the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement whenever they're not being used.
The recount is already secured by police outside and deputies inside, with both parties and campaigns monitoring the entire process. Once calibration tests are completed on the ballot scanning machines, vote-counting will continue around the clock. So it's unclear when any machines or ballots would be "not in use."
Scott says Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes has a history of violating state law during vote-counting.
The recount was triggered because Scott led Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson by just 0.14 percentage points.
___
00:14 a.m.
Mishaps, protests and litigation are overshadowing the vote recount in Florida's pivotal races for governor and U.S. Senate, recalling the 2000 presidential fiasco in the premier political battleground state.
All 67 counties face a Thursday deadline to complete recounts. Half began last weekend amid early drama focused on Broward and Palm Beach counties, home to large concentrations of Democratic voters.
The recount was ordered Saturday after unofficial results showed Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis leading Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by 0.41 percentage points for governor. Scott's lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson was 0.14 percentage points for the Senate.
The recount is unprecedented even in a state notorious for settling elections by razor-thin margins.