BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's president says his country is not ready to take over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Jan.1 and called for the government to step down.

President Klaus Iohannis said Monday "things have gone off the rails," and that there was "a political necessity to replace government," which he called "an accident of Romanian democracy."

Viorica Dancila, a little-known politician became premier in January, but has little executive power as Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party basically runs the government. Dragnea, can't be prime minister due to a conviction for vote-rigging.

Romania is already facing censure from the EU over a contentious judicial overhaul last year that the bloc says undermines the fight against corruption.