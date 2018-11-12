Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 12, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSW;8;74%;71%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;87;79;Sunny and pleasant;88;77;NW;12;56%;9%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;66;48;Increasing clouds;67;48;ENE;6;65%;32%;3

Algiers, Algeria;High clouds;73;59;High clouds;70;58;ESE;6;66%;7%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;54;47;A morning shower;54;42;SW;17;83%;50%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of rain;42;36;Mainly cloudy;41;28;NNE;5;83%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;57;37;Clouds and sun;46;31;E;7;27%;25%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;18;10;Mostly cloudy, cold;19;12;W;9;67%;42%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and very warm;95;80;A strong t-storm;96;70;SW;14;60%;100%;10

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;67;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;54;N;15;57%;19%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;68;53;Partly sunny;69;54;SSW;8;69%;4%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Nice with sunshine;72;53;Sunny and delightful;73;52;N;5;65%;46%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;76;Showers and t-storms;86;75;W;4;83%;94%;4

Bangalore, India;Some sun;86;60;High clouds;86;61;NE;6;42%;0%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;95;78;An afternoon shower;94;79;NNW;5;66%;60%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;70;57;More clouds than sun;68;56;NE;15;82%;23%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;57;36;Partly sunny;55;41;ESE;5;70%;27%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with sunshine;68;46;Mostly sunny, mild;63;45;SE;11;59%;13%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;58;49;Showers around;53;44;W;10;88%;81%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;67;48;Cloudy with a shower;67;50;ESE;5;74%;82%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;66;NE;6;71%;63%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds, mild;63;47;Cloudy;55;41;NW;5;82%;27%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;51;47;Partly sunny;54;43;SW;11;74%;5%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then cloudy;57;43;Cloudy;53;40;E;6;68%;41%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Areas of morning fog;63;41;Turning cloudy;60;45;NW;5;65%;42%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Strong thunderstorms;77;72;A strong t-storm;78;60;SSW;9;79%;72%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;88;65;A t-storm in spots;87;65;NNW;5;49%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;60;50;A shower in places;60;48;NE;10;74%;63%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;80;60;Mostly sunny;77;61;NNW;7;45%;16%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;76;59;Low clouds may break;72;61;S;10;67%;26%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;68;Some sun, a t-storm;83;70;ENE;3;70%;66%;7

Chennai, India;Cloudy;88;73;High clouds;90;75;NNE;10;61%;1%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;36;21;Partly sunny;31;21;WNW;11;50%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;89;73;Mostly sunny;88;76;WNW;7;67%;66%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;50;44;Spotty showers;49;43;WSW;9;82%;65%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;82;72;Clouds and sunshine;82;74;N;13;72%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;44;27;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;N;10;48%;14%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;74;A morning shower;91;74;E;9;70%;43%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;86;57;Hazy sun and foggy;86;55;NE;5;58%;29%;4

Denver, United States;Morning flurries;30;18;Plenty of sun;48;27;SW;5;38%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;83;66;Hazy sunshine;86;67;ENE;5;57%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;98;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;E;5;57%;54%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;52;42;Increasing clouds;53;51;S;12;78%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, cool;57;39;A shower in the a.m.;55;34;NNE;6;52%;66%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Overcast;64;58;Sun and clouds;67;62;ENE;10;80%;74%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A touch of rain;81;70;Spotty showers;79;72;ESE;6;85%;87%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;85;51;Sunny and delightful;85;50;ESE;8;28%;1%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;88;70;A t-storm in spots;88;71;E;5;68%;55%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;41;41;Breezy with rain;47;40;WNW;15;97%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;88;76;A morning shower;93;77;SSE;7;66%;52%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;83;70;Partly sunny, humid;81;71;E;9;67%;17%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;83;72;Partly sunny;85;70;ENE;10;59%;37%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;91;59;Partly sunny;92;60;NE;6;28%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;75;54;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;NE;5;66%;72%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;64;51;Rain and drizzle;58;49;NE;11;75%;78%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;W;6;75%;78%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;91;77;Sunny and pleasant;90;77;N;8;49%;34%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;86;60;Increasing clouds;91;61;N;6;22%;26%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;63;35;Partly sunny;59;34;NW;5;33%;31%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;88;71;Hazy with fog;90;69;W;5;57%;2%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;72;47;Partly sunny;71;45;SSW;5;69%;30%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;96;68;Sunny and nice;96;69;N;13;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;37;22;Lots of sun, chilly;34;25;SSE;8;72%;2%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Partly sunny;89;76;NNE;7;61%;30%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;90;75;Sun and some clouds;91;73;W;5;67%;95%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;86;66;Hazy sun;88;66;WSW;4;56%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;75;A shower or t-storm;90;75;ESE;4;80%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;60;38;Clouds and sun, mild;64;40;SSE;7;34%;12%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;87;76;A t-storm around;88;77;SW;6;77%;47%;8

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;70;62;Partly sunny;70;62;S;8;76%;5%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;62;49;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;NE;7;74%;8%;3

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;56;47;Sunny;55;47;SSW;10;76%;8%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sunshine;79;51;Plenty of sun;79;52;NNE;4;16%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;90;77;Humid with clearing;86;76;WNW;6;74%;66%;8

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy;57;46;Partly sunny, nice;67;45;ENE;5;66%;36%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;79;A morning shower;88;79;WNW;5;69%;56%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;93;79;A t-storm around;93;79;SSE;7;69%;55%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;77;Showers around;91;77;E;7;65%;73%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up, warmer;86;67;Couple of t-storms;85;61;SSE;12;46%;86%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;73;52;Spotty showers;70;47;NNE;4;53%;85%;5

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;86;79;A shower or t-storm;86;78;SE;10;77%;80%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;35;32;Mainly cloudy;38;33;S;12;70%;82%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;A few showers;85;77;SE;6;73%;82%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;78;70;Strong thunderstorms;76;60;SSW;7;82%;81%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;38;32;Wet snow;34;13;WNW;2;88%;81%;0

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, but chilly;29;16;Increasing clouds;29;22;SSW;10;27%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;95;72;Hazy sunshine;95;73;W;7;40%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;77;58;Showers and t-storms;77;59;NE;10;59%;82%;12

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;51;46;Morning rain, cloudy;56;34;WNW;18;73%;79%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;72;51;Partly sunny;70;53;NNW;7;73%;42%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;11;10;A little a.m. snow;18;14;SW;13;88%;81%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;65;52;Decreasing clouds;64;50;NNW;9;56%;11%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds breaking;47;43;Spotty showers;47;36;W;5;82%;64%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;39;31;Snow;35;11;WNW;10;84%;78%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;86;80;Some sun, a shower;86;80;ENE;12;73%;78%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;NW;6;84%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Periods of sun;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;E;8;72%;66%;9

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;53;47;Partly sunny;57;40;S;7;61%;2%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;74;58;Sunshine, pleasant;74;60;S;12;57%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;76;Clouds and sunshine;92;76;WNW;5;67%;66%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;75;Clouds and sun;92;76;SSE;16;60%;30%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;72;Partly sunny;94;72;SE;5;49%;44%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;53;42;Spotty showers;55;39;WSW;7;81%;60%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;56;31;Plenty of sun;53;28;NW;4;67%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;68;54;Showers, some heavy;68;54;ENE;8;69%;94%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Rain this afternoon;65;53;A couple of showers;65;52;ESE;5;79%;70%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;78;Becoming cloudy;87;77;ESE;10;66%;44%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;40;34;Increasing clouds;39;35;ENE;5;74%;57%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;43;42;A little rain;49;42;W;13;89%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;72;Clearing;86;72;E;7;65%;29%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;79;64;Some sun, pleasant;77;62;ESE;10;57%;44%;5

Rome, Italy;Some sun, pleasant;69;47;Partly sunny;68;45;N;4;78%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;37;35;Periods of rain;44;40;SSW;12;90%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Abundant sunshine;66;48;Hazy sun and smoky;66;47;NNW;5;42%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;79;64;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;ENE;6;67%;69%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;84;77;Spotty showers;84;76;ESE;12;81%;93%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;Partly sunny, humid;78;66;N;5;89%;36%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;78;44;Sunny and delightful;77;40;E;6;23%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;66;48;A shower in the p.m.;69;48;SSW;5;41%;55%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;85;74;An afternoon shower;85;73;N;10;78%;90%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;61;41;Plenty of sunshine;65;46;E;4;74%;10%;3

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;54;41;Clouds and sun;56;49;S;7;61%;60%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;57;38;Partly sunny;58;38;NNW;3;70%;5%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;63;55;Clouds and sun;63;54;NE;8;56%;2%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;N;5;79%;69%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;62;33;Sunshine;58;34;SE;6;62%;12%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Heavy showers;85;76;Showers, some heavy;85;77;E;12;81%;90%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;49;44;Spotty showers;47;42;WSW;5;97%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;Partly sunny;78;66;NNE;16;53%;9%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and humid;83;69;Not as warm;74;67;ENE;9;74%;55%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;42;40;Mild with rain;49;42;WNW;13;93%;75%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;45;22;Mostly sunny, cold;39;25;NE;5;67%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;50;43;Rain and drizzle;50;41;SE;7;79%;80%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;53;48;Brief p.m. showers;53;46;S;6;63%;89%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;Episodes of sunshine;76;61;SE;5;52%;8%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;Sunny and nice;73;46;ENE;3;50%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Rain this morning;57;57;A touch of rain;59;51;NNE;9;71%;66%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;43;34;Cloudy, some snow;37;26;W;13;75%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A shower in the p.m.;75;61;Mostly sunny, nice;75;63;ESE;7;65%;44%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;75;58;Partly sunny;72;56;SE;8;80%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun, some clouds;44;11;Colder;27;-1;NNW;9;51%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;High clouds;55;42;Afternoon rain;52;46;E;5;65%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Areas of morning fog;56;44;Cloudy;55;43;NW;4;85%;26%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;90;73;A stray thunderstorm;87;72;N;4;63%;73%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;40;38;Showers around;45;41;S;16;83%;92%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy, mild;58;45;Spotty showers;56;43;W;9;82%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Brilliant sunshine;65;53;Abundant sunshine;65;54;SSE;9;71%;3%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;Rather cloudy;87;72;NNW;6;81%;44%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;53;35;Mostly cloudy;51;37;NE;3;68%;44%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather