Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;14;74%;71%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;31;26;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;NW;19;56%;9%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;19;9;Increasing clouds;19;9;ENE;10;65%;32%;3

Algiers, Algeria;High clouds;23;15;High clouds;21;15;ESE;9;66%;7%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;12;9;A morning shower;12;6;SW;28;83%;50%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of rain;6;2;Mainly cloudy;5;-2;NNE;8;83%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;14;3;Clouds and sun;8;0;E;11;27%;25%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-8;-12;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-11;W;14;67%;42%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and very warm;35;26;A strong t-storm;35;21;SW;22;60%;100%;10

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;19;13;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;12;N;24;57%;19%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;20;12;Partly sunny;20;12;SSW;13;69%;4%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Nice with sunshine;22;12;Sunny and delightful;23;11;N;8;65%;46%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An a.m. thunderstorm;32;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;W;7;83%;94%;4

Bangalore, India;Some sun;30;15;High clouds;30;16;NE;10;42%;0%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;35;25;An afternoon shower;34;26;NNW;8;66%;60%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;21;14;More clouds than sun;20;13;NE;25;82%;23%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;14;2;Partly sunny;13;5;ESE;8;70%;27%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with sunshine;20;8;Mostly sunny, mild;17;7;SE;18;59%;13%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;14;9;Showers around;12;7;W;15;88%;81%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;20;9;Cloudy with a shower;19;10;ESE;8;74%;82%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;NE;10;71%;63%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds, mild;17;8;Cloudy;13;5;NW;9;82%;27%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;11;8;Partly sunny;12;6;SW;18;74%;5%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then cloudy;14;6;Cloudy;12;4;E;9;68%;41%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Areas of morning fog;17;5;Turning cloudy;16;7;NW;7;65%;42%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Strong thunderstorms;25;22;A strong t-storm;26;16;SSW;15;79%;72%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;31;19;A t-storm in spots;30;18;NNW;8;49%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;15;10;A shower in places;16;9;NE;16;74%;63%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny;25;16;NNW;11;45%;16%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;24;15;Low clouds may break;22;16;S;15;67%;26%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Some sun, a t-storm;28;21;ENE;5;70%;66%;7

Chennai, India;Cloudy;31;23;High clouds;32;24;NNE;16;61%;1%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-6;Partly sunny;-1;-6;WNW;18;50%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;25;WNW;11;67%;66%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;10;7;Spotty showers;10;6;WSW;14;82%;65%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;28;22;Clouds and sunshine;28;23;N;20;72%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;7;-3;Plenty of sunshine;6;-3;N;16;48%;14%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;23;A morning shower;33;23;E;15;70%;43%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;30;14;Hazy sun and foggy;30;13;NE;8;58%;29%;4

Denver, United States;Morning flurries;-1;-8;Plenty of sun;9;-3;SW;8;38%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Hazy sunshine;30;19;ENE;8;57%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;37;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;E;7;57%;54%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Increasing clouds;12;11;S;19;78%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, cool;14;4;A shower in the a.m.;13;1;NNE;9;52%;66%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Overcast;18;14;Sun and clouds;20;16;ENE;16;80%;74%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A touch of rain;27;21;Spotty showers;26;22;ESE;10;85%;87%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;Sunny and delightful;29;10;ESE;13;28%;1%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;21;A t-storm in spots;31;22;E;7;68%;55%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;5;5;Breezy with rain;8;4;WNW;24;97%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;31;24;A morning shower;34;25;SSE;12;66%;52%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;E;15;67%;17%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;28;22;Partly sunny;29;21;ENE;17;59%;37%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;33;15;Partly sunny;33;15;NE;9;28%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;NE;7;66%;72%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;18;11;Rain and drizzle;14;10;NE;17;75%;78%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;W;10;75%;78%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;N;12;49%;34%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;15;Increasing clouds;33;16;N;9;22%;26%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;17;2;Partly sunny;15;1;NW;8;33%;31%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;22;Hazy with fog;32;20;W;8;57%;2%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;Partly sunny;21;7;SSW;8;69%;30%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;35;20;Sunny and nice;36;20;N;21;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;3;-5;Lots of sun, chilly;1;-4;SSE;12;72%;2%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NNE;11;61%;30%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;32;24;Sun and some clouds;33;23;W;8;67%;95%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;30;19;Hazy sun;31;19;WSW;6;56%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;ESE;6;80%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;15;3;Clouds and sun, mild;18;4;SSE;12;34%;12%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;10;77%;47%;8

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;21;17;Partly sunny;21;16;S;13;76%;5%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;17;10;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;NE;11;74%;8%;3

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;13;8;Sunny;13;8;SSW;15;76%;8%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sunshine;26;11;Plenty of sun;26;11;NNE;7;16%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;25;Humid with clearing;30;25;WNW;10;74%;66%;8

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy;14;8;Partly sunny, nice;20;7;ENE;7;66%;36%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;26;A morning shower;31;26;WNW;9;69%;56%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SSE;11;69%;55%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;25;Showers around;33;25;E;11;65%;73%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up, warmer;30;19;Couple of t-storms;29;16;SSE;20;46%;86%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;23;11;Spotty showers;21;9;NNE;7;53%;85%;5

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;30;26;A shower or t-storm;30;25;SE;16;77%;80%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;2;0;Mainly cloudy;3;0;S;19;70%;82%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;A few showers;30;25;SE;10;73%;82%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;26;21;Strong thunderstorms;25;16;SSW;11;82%;81%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;3;0;Wet snow;1;-11;WNW;3;88%;81%;0

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-9;Increasing clouds;-2;-6;SSW;15;27%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;35;22;Hazy sunshine;35;23;W;11;40%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;25;15;Showers and t-storms;25;15;NE;16;59%;82%;12

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;10;8;Morning rain, cloudy;13;1;WNW;29;73%;79%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny;21;12;NNW;11;73%;42%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-12;-12;A little a.m. snow;-8;-10;SW;21;88%;81%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;18;11;Decreasing clouds;18;10;NNW;14;56%;11%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds breaking;8;6;Spotty showers;8;2;W;7;82%;64%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;4;-1;Snow;2;-12;WNW;16;84%;78%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;30;27;Some sun, a shower;30;27;ENE;19;73%;78%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;NW;9;84%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Periods of sun;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;13;72%;66%;9

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Partly sunny;14;5;S;12;61%;2%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;23;14;Sunshine, pleasant;24;15;S;19;57%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;25;Clouds and sunshine;33;25;WNW;7;67%;66%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;SSE;26;60%;30%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny;34;22;SE;8;49%;44%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Spotty showers;13;4;WSW;11;81%;60%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;13;-1;Plenty of sun;12;-2;NW;7;67%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;20;12;Showers, some heavy;20;12;ENE;12;69%;94%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Rain this afternoon;18;11;A couple of showers;18;11;ESE;8;79%;70%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;26;Becoming cloudy;30;25;ESE;16;66%;44%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;5;1;Increasing clouds;4;1;ENE;9;74%;57%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;6;6;A little rain;10;6;W;21;89%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;Clearing;30;22;E;12;65%;29%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;26;18;Some sun, pleasant;25;17;ESE;16;57%;44%;5

Rome, Italy;Some sun, pleasant;20;8;Partly sunny;20;7;N;7;78%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;3;1;Periods of rain;6;5;SSW;19;90%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Abundant sunshine;19;9;Hazy sun and smoky;19;8;NNW;8;42%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;ENE;10;67%;69%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;29;25;Spotty showers;29;25;ESE;19;81%;93%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;N;9;89%;36%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;25;7;Sunny and delightful;25;5;E;9;23%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;19;9;A shower in the p.m.;21;9;SSW;8;41%;55%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;N;15;78%;90%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;E;6;74%;10%;3

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;12;5;Clouds and sun;13;9;S;12;61%;60%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;14;3;Partly sunny;14;3;NNW;5;70%;5%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;17;13;Clouds and sun;17;12;NE;13;56%;2%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;N;8;79%;69%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;17;1;Sunshine;15;1;SE;10;62%;12%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Heavy showers;29;24;Showers, some heavy;30;25;E;19;81%;90%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;10;7;Spotty showers;8;5;WSW;8;97%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;Partly sunny;26;19;NNE;25;53%;9%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and humid;28;20;Not as warm;23;20;ENE;14;74%;55%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;6;5;Mild with rain;10;5;WNW;21;93%;75%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;7;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-4;NE;8;67%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;10;6;Rain and drizzle;10;5;SE;10;79%;80%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;12;9;Brief p.m. showers;12;8;S;10;63%;89%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;Episodes of sunshine;24;16;SE;8;52%;8%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Sunny and nice;23;8;ENE;5;50%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Rain this morning;14;14;A touch of rain;15;11;NNE;14;71%;66%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;6;1;Cloudy, some snow;3;-3;W;21;75%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A shower in the p.m.;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;ESE;10;65%;44%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny;22;14;SE;13;80%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun, some clouds;7;-11;Colder;-3;-18;NNW;14;51%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;High clouds;13;6;Afternoon rain;11;8;E;8;65%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Areas of morning fog;13;7;Cloudy;13;6;NW;6;85%;26%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;N;7;63%;73%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;4;3;Showers around;7;5;S;26;83%;92%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy, mild;14;7;Spotty showers;13;6;W;14;82%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Brilliant sunshine;18;12;Abundant sunshine;18;12;SSE;15;71%;3%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;Rather cloudy;30;22;NNW;9;81%;44%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;12;2;Mostly cloudy;10;3;NE;4;68%;44%;1

