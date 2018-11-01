TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chunghwa Post is to issue a new collection of blue and white pottery stamps on Nov. 15.

To celebrate the beauty of the Chinese cultural relics, many of which are housed in Taiwan’s National Museum of History, Chunghwa Post has been producing blue and white pottery stamps since 2014. A new selection of stamps, based on a blue and white porcelain collection held by the National Palace Museum, will be available later this week.

Chunghwa Post’s blue and white pottery stamps have been consistently voted as the most beautiful in their annual competition. Customers will be able to buy a complete set of four different, partially-embossed stamps decorated with the new designs from Thursday.

The stamp set includes one featuring a bowl decorated with a fish, algae and plum blossom design beloved by Ming Emperor Xuande, another featuring a bowl decorated with a phoenix, one featuring a blue and white pot associated with the Qianlong Emperor, and one featuring a vase painted with the eight auspicious symbols.

The stamps can be purchased individually for NT$6, NT$9, NT$15 and $NT16 respectively. A special, collector’s edition stamp featuring a lotus-and-dragon globular vase is also available for NT$28.



(Image by Chunghwa Post)

An event celebrating the release of the stamp collection will be held in the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum on the morning of Nov. 15. Award-winning Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang (方文山), known for penning the Jay Chou (周杰倫) hit “Blue and White Porcelian” (青花瓷), will be in attendance and has signed a number of items (including 200 stamps) to be sold. Proceeds will be donated to charity.

In conjunction with the new stamp collection, Chunghwa Post is also issuing a “first day cover” (commemorative envelope) and limited-edition postcards, which are being sold in advance from Tuesday, Nov. 13.