HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — One year ago the unthinkable happened in Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe fell from power after 37 years in power.

Tanks rolled in the streets of the capital, Harare, and the military put Mugabe under house arrest, in reaction to Mugabe's firing of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans danced in the streets to celebrate the end of Mugabe's repressive rule that had brought ruin to the once prosperous economy. Mugabe, then 92, soon resigned, ending his 37-year rule.

A year later Zimbabwe's economic problems have worsened and restrictions on basic freedoms remain, bringing many Zimbabweans to ask 'What has changed?' and 'Are things better?'

The euphoria at Mugabe's fall has evaporated. Mnangagwa promised Zimbabwe "a new dawn" but to many the country looks depressingly familiar.