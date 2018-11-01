TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages, located in Kaohsiung, has announced that in addition to its MA program in Southeast Asian Studies established this year, that it has plans to open an entire university department in Southeast Asian Studies in 2019.



The university hopes to promote increased academic exchange between students of the university and Southeast Asian nations, while helping Taiwan to build stronger relations throughout the region, in accordance with the Southbound Policy of the Tsai administration.



Even before the Tsai administration established the New Southbound Policy, Wenzao Ursuline University recognized the importance of promoting target Southeast Asian languages. Over the past two years, the government has assisted in subsidizing language education of Indonesian, Vietnamese and Thai for more than 2,000 students.



The MA program in Southeast Asian Studies has reportedly attracted interest from many Filipino and Vietnamese students, reports Liberty Times.



With the establishment of a bachelor’s program in Southeast Asian Studies next year, the university hopes to attract more Taiwanese students to pursue studies that will lead them to fulfilling careers that will help Taiwan build cultural, academic, and economic relations with regional neighbors.



Lin Wen-bin (林文斌), Director of the preparatory committee for the new department says that the university program will emphasize a two tracks of language, and a specific professional focus in areas of business, economics, society, or culture.

Language instruction in the Southeast Asian studies department will comprise a solid one-third of students’ university education, with English remaining compulsory, along with courses to develop proficiency in a Southeast Asian language.

Initially the department will offer programs in Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai, with more language programs possibly being established in the future.