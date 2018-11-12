PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has launched yet another vaccination drive against polio, trying to eradicate the crippling disease from the country.

The three-day, nationwide campaign started on Monday and is aimed at vaccinating millions of children under 5 years of age.

Pakistani authorities have provided security to thousands of medical and other workers taking part in the drive by going house to house to vaccinate children.

The last two polio cases in Pakistan were registered in October.

Polio is still endemic in three countries in the world — Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria.

Pakistan regularly carries out anti-polio drives despite threats from the Taliban who claim the campaign is a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.