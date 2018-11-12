TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Wages across Taiwan rose by an average of 2.48 percent in annual terms during the month of Sept., according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.

For the month of September, the average wage for Taiwanese workers was NT$41,110 (US$1,350).

In annual terms, average Taiwanese wages have increased by at least 2 percent every month for the last 10 months, with the directorate describing salary adjustments in the manufacturing sector as significant, reported CNA.

Taiwan’s wage growth this year is greater than inflation, suggesting Taiwanese workers will see a paltry salary bump this year.

The growth in wages comes off the back of a period of strong export growth across Taiwan, with growing international demand for electronics, machinery, and chemicals.

Some companies like Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑) have performed so well this year that the company will give its employees a year-end bonus worth six months of salary as well as red envelopes.

Taiwan News reported back in July that Taiwan’s two highest-paying sectors are electricity and gas supply, and financial services, with average wages in these sectors being NT$90,455 and NT$86,000 respectively.