TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — DPP legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) has implored that Taiwan seeks to host an Asia Pacific religious freedom summit in 2019.

The U.S. convened its first ever ministerial-level forum on religious freedom earlier this year. The three-day event was hosted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and attracted around 350 government officials, religious freedom advocates and other attendees from over 80 different nations.

On July 27, the U.S. lay down a groundbreaking plan of action to promote religious freedom around the world. The State Department issued the Potomac Declaration, which proclaims protecting the inalienable right to religious freedom to be a global responsibility, and establishes provisions for protecting religious freedom, responding to mass atrocities and preserving cultural heritage.

An increase in fundamentalism and government crackdowns on “dissident” religious groups throughout Asia is “eroding” religious freedom in the continent, which is prompting discussion over the need for an Asia-based forum on the matter. During a legislative hearing today, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Kelly Hsiesh (謝武樵) said Taiwan is currently in talks with the U.S. on hosting such an event.

Current top Taiwan envoy to the U.S., Stanley Kao (高碩泰), attended the American summit this year, during which he kept a relatively low-profile. Today, Taiwanese legislators said the U.S. proposed the next summit could be held in Asia, and while concrete plans are not yet in place, Taiwan has expressed a keen interest in hosting.

Wang Ding-yu noted that U.S.-Taiwan relations are on an upward trajectory, but the lack of concrete joint initiatives worries the outside world about potential sudden policy shifts. He said Taiwan should not just wait to be informed about such a key opportunity but should actively fight for it.

During today’s hearing, Deputy Minister Hsiesh said, as a beacon for human rights and religious freedom in the region, Taiwan is more than qualified to host.