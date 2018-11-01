TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) announced on Nov. 12 that Taiwan's AI Research Center will join the 2018 Uber Open Summit in California, with an aim to stimulate research and development in the country's transportation technology sector, reports Liberty Times.



Three professors representing under MOST, announced that the center will be showcasing some of its self-driving technology at the upcoming 2018 Uber Open Summit on Nov. 15, happening in San Francisco.

In addition to showcasing their technology and talent, Taiwan’s AI research center will have an opportunity to network with some of the most promising start-ups and talented individuals in the field of self-driving technology, and possibly attract some to develop their expertise or business in Taiwan.

Facilitating cooperation between Uber and MOST is Brian Hseih (謝坤員), the leader of Uber’s open source program.



With the support of MOST, Hseih aims to increase exchange of talent and cooperation between Silicon Valley and Taiwan’s top research institutes, to make beneficial use of research capabilities and tech developments in areas of self-driving technology, artificial intelligence, and open source software.

The three professors who will be attending the Uber Open Summit representing Taiwan’s AI Research Center this week are Tian-Sheuan Chang (張添烜), from National Chiao Tung University’s Electronics Engineering Institute, Jyh-Ching Juang (莊智清) from National Cheng Kung University’s Department of Electrical Engineering, and Lin Yucheng (林昱成), an associate professor from the Department of Automatic Control Engineering at Fengjia University.

Chen Liang-gee (陳良基), the Minister of Science and Technology, says that cooperation between MOST and Uber will be a stepping stone to increased exchanges and cooperative programs between Silicon Valley and Taiwan’s rapidly growing network of research institutes and startups pursuing development of cutting edge technologies, reports Liberty Times.