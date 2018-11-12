|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|17
|12
|4
|1
|25
|63
|48
|Toronto
|17
|11
|6
|0
|22
|58
|46
|Boston
|17
|10
|5
|2
|22
|53
|41
|Montreal
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|58
|55
|Columbus
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|56
|58
|Buffalo
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|53
|52
|Philadelphia
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|57
|60
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|49
|42
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|50
|54
|Pittsburgh
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|51
|47
|Washington
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|54
|56
|Carolina
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|47
|52
|Ottawa
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|62
|76
|Detroit
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|47
|60
|Florida
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|47
|45
|New Jersey
|15
|6
|8
|1
|13
|45
|54
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|16
|13
|3
|0
|26
|56
|35
|Minnesota
|17
|11
|4
|2
|24
|54
|44
|Vancouver
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|60
|62
|Winnipeg
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|51
|42
|Calgary
|18
|10
|7
|1
|21
|56
|56
|San Jose
|18
|9
|6
|3
|21
|56
|55
|Dallas
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|50
|48
|Colorado
|17
|8
|6
|3
|19
|59
|50
|Arizona
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|45
|39
|Edmonton
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|46
|54
|Anaheim
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|42
|53
|St. Louis
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|52
|51
|Chicago
|17
|6
|8
|3
|15
|49
|64
|Vegas
|18
|7
|10
|1
|15
|44
|54
|Los Angeles
|16
|5
|10
|1
|11
|33
|50
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 0
Buffalo 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Nashville 5, Dallas 4, OT
Boston 5, Toronto 1
Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 0
Montreal 5, Vegas 4
Detroit 4, Carolina 3, SO
Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 4, SO
Calgary 1, Los Angeles 0
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2
Florida 5, Ottawa 1
Arizona 4, Washington 1
Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 2
Boston 4, Vegas 1
San Jose 3, Calgary 1
Colorado 4, Edmonton 1
|Monday's Games
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.