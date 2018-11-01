TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As early as 20 years ago, Taiwanese enterprises started making investments in the Southeast Asian market, with promising business opportunities continuing to available for expansion in the region, according to Taiwanese businessmen.

In an interview with CNA, Tai Chao-Jung (戴朝榮), chairman of Taisun International Holding Group, said that Southeast Asia is one of the fast-growing economies in the world, attracting abundant investment not just from Taiwan, but also from other nations like Japan, Korea, China, India, the U.S., and EU.

Additionally, the active trade war tension between the U.S and China has contributed to the acceleration of foreign direct investment into Southeast Asia, as companies are moving their production away from China and to the south, leading to even more business opportunities, he added.

As the first Taiwan-based hygienic healthcare company to set up a factory in Vietnam, Tai said they faced a certain level of "detachment and difficulties" upon first establishing a businesses in exotic markets.

He added that it is important to grasp the right investment timing, but more than that, foreign enterprises need to value and cultivate local talent and comply with regional regulations. They should become a part of the country's major economic developers and contributors.

Bearing concepts similar to Tai's, Kang Shu-te (康樹德), chairman of the Thai-Taiwan Business Association, said that Southeast Asian countries are seeing a great potential for economic development, and the local talent has made rapid progress. Taiwanese employers should not just act as a director, but also need to be able to gather talent, to communicate well, and to integrate Taiwanese culture withj the local working environment.