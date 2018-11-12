All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 17 12 4 1 25 63 48 Toronto 17 11 6 0 22 58 46 Boston 17 10 5 2 22 53 41 Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 58 55 Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 53 52 Ottawa 18 7 8 3 17 62 76 Detroit 17 7 8 2 16 47 60 Florida 14 6 5 3 15 47 45 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 17 9 6 2 20 56 58 Philadelphia 17 9 7 1 19 57 60 N.Y. Islanders 16 8 6 2 18 49 42 N.Y. Rangers 17 8 7 2 18 50 54 Pittsburgh 15 7 5 3 17 51 47 Washington 16 7 6 3 17 54 56 Carolina 17 7 7 3 17 47 52 New Jersey 15 6 8 1 13 45 54 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 16 13 3 0 26 56 35 Minnesota 17 11 4 2 24 54 44 Winnipeg 16 10 5 1 21 51 42 Dallas 17 9 6 2 20 50 48 Colorado 17 8 6 3 19 59 50 St. Louis 15 6 6 3 15 52 51 Chicago 17 6 8 3 15 49 64 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vancouver 18 10 6 2 22 60 62 Calgary 18 10 7 1 21 56 56 San Jose 18 9 6 3 21 56 55 Arizona 16 8 7 1 17 45 39 Edmonton 17 8 8 1 17 46 54 Anaheim 18 7 8 3 17 42 53 Vegas 18 7 10 1 15 44 54 Los Angeles 16 5 10 1 11 33 50

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 0

Buffalo 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Nashville 5, Dallas 4, OT

Boston 5, Toronto 1

Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 0

Montreal 5, Vegas 4

Detroit 4, Carolina 3, SO

Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 4, SO

Calgary 1, Los Angeles 0

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Florida 5, Ottawa 1

Arizona 4, Washington 1

Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 2

Boston 4, Vegas 1

San Jose 3, Calgary 1

Colorado 4, Edmonton 1

Monday's Games

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.