National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/12 12:35
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 3 0 .700 280 236
Miami 5 5 0 .500 199 256
Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 208 254
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 0 .667 216 184
Tennessee 5 4 0 .556 168 151
Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 260 239
Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 160 199
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 1 .722 279 209
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 235 288
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 213 160
Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 353 240
L.A. Chargers 7 2 0 .778 240 186
Denver 3 6 0 .333 205 213
Oakland 1 8 0 .111 147 272
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 3 0 .667 176 175
Dallas 4 5 0 .444 181 171
Philadelphia 4 5 0 .444 198 183
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 1 0 .889 330 232
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 241 232
Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 244 254
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 232 291
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 6 3 0 .667 269 175
Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204
Green Bay 4 4 1 .500 223 216
Detroit 3 6 0 .333 202 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 1 0 .900 335 231
Seattle 4 5 0 .444 219 192
Arizona 2 7 0 .222 124 225
San Francisco 2 7 0 .222 207 239

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 52, Carolina 21

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 51, Cincinnati 14

Cleveland 28, Atlanta 16

Kansas City 26, Arizona 14

Tennessee 34, New England 10

Washington 16, Tampa Bay 3

Indianapolis 29, Jacksonville 26

Buffalo 41, N.Y. Jets 10

Chicago 34, Detroit 22

L.A. Chargers 20, Oakland 6

Green Bay 31, Miami 12

L.A. Rams 36, Seattle 31

Dallas 27, Philadelphia 20

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

Monday's Games

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Green Bay at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Nov. 19

Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, MX, 8:15 p.m.