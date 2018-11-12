  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan fuel prices drop by largest amount this year

Taiwan gasoline and diesel prices decrease for fourth consecutive week

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/12 12:26
File photo: CPC Corp. fuel station in motion

File photo: CPC Corp. fuel station in motion (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Fuel prices across Taiwan dropped by the greatest amount this year on Nov. 12, off the back of declining global crude oil prices, reported CNA.

This week’s fuel price drop brought on the fourth consecutive week of declining fuel prices.

Both state-owned CPC Corp and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation said the price decrease is in response to falling global crude oil prices due to strong supply by OPEC and Russia, as well as temporary wavering of some U.S. sanctions against Iranian oil exports.

At midnight on Nov. 12, gasoline and diesel fuel prices decreased by NT$0.7 (US$0.023) and NT$0.8 respectively.

CPC Corp. reports fuel prices will range from NT$28.5 to NT$32.0 per liter for various octane unleaded fuel, while diesel will sell for NT$26.5 per liter.

Formosa Petrochemical reports fuel prices will range from NT$28.5 to NT$32.0 per liter for various octane unleaded fuel, while diesel will sell for NT$26.2 per liter.
petrol
gas prices
CPC
Formosa Petrochemical

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan hopes for Iran oil sanction waiver
Taiwan hopes for Iran oil sanction waiver
2018/11/03 16:21
Video shows CPC gas station burst into flames in New Taipei 
Video shows CPC gas station burst into flames in New Taipei 
2018/10/25 10:13
Taiwan's CPC Corp. offering full refund, free gas for substandard fuel 
Taiwan's CPC Corp. offering full refund, free gas for substandard fuel 
2018/10/23 14:53
CPC 95 unleaded found substandard, measures taken to control damage
CPC 95 unleaded found substandard, measures taken to control damage
2018/10/21 12:00
CPC to cap gas prices in Taiwan until year end
CPC to cap gas prices in Taiwan until year end
2018/10/08 09:48