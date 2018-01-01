TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a disappointing no-show last year due to inclement weather, Kaohsiung's much ballyhooed "Manhattanhenge" finally made an appearance yesterday (Nov. 11), much to the delight of the southern Taiwan city's residents.

Kaohsiung shares a street grid pattern similar to that of Manhattan, NY, where twice per year the setting sun or the rising sun is aligned with the east-west streets of the city, creating a stunning spectacle dubbed “Manhattanhenge,” as the Sun is framed by illuminated, towering skyscrapers.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. yesterday, the Kaohsiung City government blocked off Qingnian 1st Road (青年一路) between Minquan 1st Road and Weiren Street to allow for a better and safer viewing experience of the solar phenomenon, according to the Tourism Bureau of Kaohsiung. Large crowds started to gather at 4 p.m., and the Sun made its appearance over Qingnian 1st Road at around 5 p.m.

The Tourism Bureau has also taken the opportunity to promote travel to the southern city of Taiwan by cooperating with five star hotels and hostels in Kaohsiung. Visitors who present selfies with Kaohsiung's "Manhattanhenge" behind them, can enjoy preferential prices at many area hotels.



Crowd gathered to view sunset in Kaohsiung yesterday. (Image from @khh.travel Facebook page)



Manhattanhenge in New York City. (Image from Max Pixel).



Photo from another appearance in the past. (CNA photo)



Photo from another appearance in the past. (CNA photo)



Photo from yesterday's sunset in Kaohsiung. (Image from @khh.travel Facebook page)