Scheifele has 3 points, Jets beat Devils 5-2

Winnipeg Jets' Jack Roslovic (28), Mathieu Perreault (85) and Kyle Connor (81) celebrate after Perreault scored against the New Jersey Devils during s
Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) fires a shot on New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider (35) during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, M
Winnipeg Jets' Dustin Byfuglien (33) grapples with New Jersey Devils' Ben Lovejoy (12) during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, S
Winnipeg Jets' Dustin Byfuglien (33) grapples with New Jersey Devils' Ben Lovejoy (12) after he hit Brian Boyle (11) during second period NHL hockey a
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55), Jacob Trouba (8) and Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrate after Ehlers scored against the New Jersey Devils during second
New Jersey Devils' Brian Boyle (11) screens Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Sunday
New Jersey Devils' Marcus Johansson (90) celebrates when Brett Seney (43) scored on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) with Adam Lowry (1
Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9), Jack Roslovic (28) and Ben Chiarot (7) celebrate after Roslovic scored against the New Jersey Devils during first peri
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.
Nikolaj Ehlers added a goal and an assist, and Jack Roslovic and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots. Blake Wheeler had two assists, extending his point streak to 10 games (two goals, 17 assists).
Brett Seney, with his first NHL goal, and Blake Coleman scored for New Jersey, and Damon Severson had two assists. Cory Schneider finished with 23 saves as the Devils finished a season-high seven-game trip 1-6-0.
Ehlers scored on a rebound at 7:54 of the second to push Winnipeg's lead to 4-2, and Perrault capped the scoring with 7:13 left in the middle period.