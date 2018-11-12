Scheifele has 3 points, Jets beat Devils 5-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Nikolaj Ehlers added a goal and an assist, and Jack Roslovic and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots. Blake Wheeler had two assists, extending his point streak to 10 games (two goals, 17 assists).

Brett Seney, with his first NHL goal, and Blake Coleman scored for New Jersey, and Damon Severson had two assists. Cory Schneider finished with 23 saves as the Devils finished a season-high seven-game trip 1-6-0.

Ehlers scored on a rebound at 7:54 of the second to push Winnipeg's lead to 4-2, and Perrault capped the scoring with 7:13 left in the middle period.