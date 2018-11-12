All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 17 12 4 1 25 63 48 7-3-0 5-1-1 4-1-0 Toronto 17 11 6 0 22 58 46 5-5-0 6-1-0 2-2-0 Boston 17 10 5 2 22 53 41 7-2-0 3-3-2 5-1-0 Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 58 55 6-3-1 3-2-2 2-2-3 Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 53 52 5-2-1 4-4-1 3-2-0 Columbus 17 9 6 2 20 56 58 4-4-1 5-2-1 2-1-1 Philadelphia 17 9 7 1 19 57 60 4-4-0 5-3-1 1-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 16 8 6 2 18 49 42 3-1-2 5-5-0 6-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 17 8 7 2 18 50 54 5-3-0 3-4-2 1-1-1 Pittsburgh 15 7 5 3 17 51 47 3-4-1 4-1-2 1-3-1 Washington 16 7 6 3 17 54 56 5-3-2 2-3-1 2-2-1 Carolina 17 7 7 3 17 47 52 3-3-2 4-4-1 2-1-1 Ottawa 18 7 8 3 17 62 76 5-3-2 2-5-1 4-4-1 Detroit 17 7 8 2 16 47 60 4-4-1 3-4-1 1-4-0 Florida 14 6 5 3 15 47 45 3-3-1 3-2-2 1-0-2 New Jersey 15 6 8 1 13 45 54 5-1-1 1-7-0 2-2-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 16 13 3 0 26 56 35 5-3-0 8-0-0 4-0-0 Minnesota 17 11 4 2 24 54 44 5-0-2 6-4-0 5-2-0 Vancouver 18 10 6 2 22 60 62 5-2-0 5-4-2 2-2-0 Winnipeg 16 10 5 1 21 51 42 7-2-1 3-3-0 3-2-0 Calgary 17 10 6 1 21 55 53 4-2-1 6-4-0 2-2-0 Dallas 17 9 6 2 20 50 48 6-2-1 3-4-1 1-1-1 San Jose 17 8 6 3 19 53 54 4-2-1 4-4-2 2-1-0 Edmonton 16 8 7 1 17 45 50 3-2-1 5-5-0 0-0-0 Arizona 16 8 7 1 17 45 39 4-3-0 4-4-1 2-1-0 Colorado 16 7 6 3 17 55 49 3-2-1 4-4-2 1-3-0 Anaheim 18 7 8 3 17 42 53 4-3-3 3-5-0 3-2-2 St. Louis 15 6 6 3 15 52 51 5-5-1 1-1-2 1-3-3 Chicago 17 6 8 3 15 49 64 3-3-2 3-5-1 2-1-1 Vegas 18 7 10 1 15 44 54 4-2-1 3-8-0 1-0-1 Los Angeles 16 5 10 1 11 33 50 4-5-1 1-5-0 1-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 0

Buffalo 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Nashville 5, Dallas 4, OT

Boston 5, Toronto 1

Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 0

Montreal 5, Vegas 4

Detroit 4, Carolina 3, SO

Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 4, SO

Calgary 1, Los Angeles 0

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Florida 5, Ottawa 1

Arizona 4, Washington 1

Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 2

Boston 4, Vegas 1

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.