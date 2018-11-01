TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After the recent U.S. elections, the new Governor of Wisconsin, a Democrat, may have set his sights on undermining the state’s agreement with the Foxconn Corporation.



In the days since Tony Evers defeated incumbent Republican Governor Scott Walker, Evers has stated plainly that he hopes to scrap the quasi-private, state-funded agency that was responsible for negotiating the deal with Foxconn, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).



Lawmakers and media outlets in Wisconsin are already speculating about what appears to be an inevitable legal battle on the horizon concerning the WEDC, and what potential damage might be caused to the Foxconn agreement.



However, local media outlets indicate that the WEDC cannot be scrapped simply by order of the governor, which means the state legislature must be involved in any changes involving the WEDC.



Criticizing the WEDC, Evers remarked, “I don't trust them with a $4 billion giveaway like the one to Foxconn. As governor, I'll disband WEDC, and I'll replace it with a state agency that, unlike WEDC, is accountable to taxpayers. That's critical.”

While a legislative battle over the WEDC may be inevitable, that does not necessarily instigate any immediate setbacks for the Foxconn Corporation.



Foxconn already possesses a particularly strong hand in negotiations, and will most likely have the local courts as well as the federal government for support, to ensure the factory’s sustained development in the coming years.



Public commentary on local Wisconsin news media sites like the Journal Times expresses more concern for the fiscal future of Mt. Pleasant, and Racine County where the factory is being built, than for any potential setbacks for the Taiwanese company.



More optimistic voices suggest that Foxconn, as a multinational corporation without political affiliation, may be a great boon to non-profits and local development agencies in the region, if they take advantage of the financial opportunities presented by Foxconn’s residency in Wisconsin.

Recently Foxconn announced a US$30 million investment for a local water recycling system to maximize efficiency for the diversion of Lake Michigan’s water to the factory site. The company also recently announced a gift of US$100 million and formed a new partnership with the University of Wisconsin- Madison.



For now, Foxconn’s investments in the region look safe, however it remains to be seen how hostile incoming Governor Evers will remain towards the agreement, now that his campaign is over and he prepares to take up office.



Local news media Fox6 states that:

“Evers will have a nearly impossible task in doing away with WEDC, since that would require a law change. Republicans are already looking at ways to protect the structure of WEDC by passing laws in a December lame duck session before Evers takes over.”

However, the governor would also possess several non-legislative means of disrupting the project if he chose to do so, which could include revoking permits for operation via agencies such as the Department of Natural Resources.



Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker and Republican Robin Vos was quoted by the Journal Times:

“We are not going to allow Tony Evers to come in and screw up the Foxconn package…It is too important to our region, it is too important to our state and I feel like we already, in good faith, negotiated and worked on this deal with one of the world’s largest corporations, and just because we had an election, doesn’t mean Wisconsin is going to break its word.”

For the sake of further strengthening economic ties between Taiwan and the U.S., Foxconn is optimistic that political partisanship will not ruin mutually beneficial business opportunities that are already moving forward.