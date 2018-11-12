All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 17 12 4 1 25 63 48 Toronto 17 11 6 0 22 58 46 Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 58 55 Boston 16 9 5 2 20 49 40 Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 53 52 Columbus 17 9 6 2 20 56 58 Philadelphia 17 9 7 1 19 57 60 N.Y. Islanders 16 8 6 2 18 49 42 N.Y. Rangers 17 8 7 2 18 50 54 Pittsburgh 15 7 5 3 17 51 47 Washington 16 7 6 3 17 54 56 Ottawa 17 7 7 3 17 61 71 Carolina 17 7 7 3 17 47 52 Detroit 17 7 8 2 16 47 60 Florida 13 5 5 3 13 42 44 New Jersey 14 6 7 1 13 43 49 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 16 13 3 0 26 56 35 Minnesota 17 11 4 2 24 54 44 Vancouver 18 10 6 2 22 60 62 Calgary 17 10 6 1 21 55 53 Dallas 17 9 6 2 20 50 48 Winnipeg 15 9 5 1 19 46 40 San Jose 17 8 6 3 19 53 54 Edmonton 16 8 7 1 17 45 50 Arizona 16 8 7 1 17 45 39 Colorado 16 7 6 3 17 55 49 Anaheim 18 7 8 3 17 42 53 St. Louis 15 6 6 3 15 52 51 Vegas 17 7 9 1 15 43 50 Chicago 17 6 8 3 15 49 64 Los Angeles 16 5 10 1 11 33 50

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 0

Buffalo 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Nashville 5, Dallas 4, OT

Boston 5, Toronto 1

Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 0

Montreal 5, Vegas 4

Detroit 4, Carolina 3, SO

Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 4, SO

Calgary 1, Los Angeles 0

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Arizona 4, Washington 1

Ottawa at Florida, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.