|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|17
|12
|4
|1
|25
|63
|48
|7-3-0
|5-1-1
|4-1-0
|Toronto
|17
|11
|6
|0
|22
|58
|46
|5-5-0
|6-1-0
|2-2-0
|Montreal
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|58
|55
|6-3-1
|3-2-2
|2-2-3
|Boston
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|49
|40
|6-2-0
|3-3-2
|5-1-0
|Columbus
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|56
|58
|4-4-1
|5-2-1
|2-1-1
|Buffalo
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|53
|52
|5-2-1
|4-4-1
|3-2-0
|Philadelphia
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|57
|60
|4-4-0
|5-3-1
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|49
|42
|3-1-2
|5-5-0
|6-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|50
|54
|5-3-0
|3-4-2
|1-1-1
|Pittsburgh
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|51
|47
|3-4-1
|4-1-2
|1-3-1
|Washington
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|54
|56
|5-3-2
|2-3-1
|2-2-1
|Carolina
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|47
|52
|3-3-2
|4-4-1
|2-1-1
|Ottawa
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|62
|76
|5-3-2
|2-5-1
|4-4-1
|Detroit
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|47
|60
|4-4-1
|3-4-1
|1-4-0
|Florida
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|47
|45
|3-3-1
|3-2-2
|1-0-2
|New Jersey
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|43
|49
|5-1-1
|1-6-0
|2-2-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|16
|13
|3
|0
|26
|56
|35
|5-3-0
|8-0-0
|4-0-0
|Minnesota
|17
|11
|4
|2
|24
|54
|44
|5-0-2
|6-4-0
|5-2-0
|Vancouver
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|60
|62
|5-2-0
|5-4-2
|2-2-0
|Calgary
|17
|10
|6
|1
|21
|55
|53
|4-2-1
|6-4-0
|2-2-0
|Dallas
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|50
|48
|6-2-1
|3-4-1
|1-1-1
|Winnipeg
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|46
|40
|6-2-1
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|San Jose
|17
|8
|6
|3
|19
|53
|54
|4-2-1
|4-4-2
|2-1-0
|Edmonton
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|45
|50
|3-2-1
|5-5-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|45
|39
|4-3-0
|4-4-1
|2-1-0
|Colorado
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|55
|49
|3-2-1
|4-4-2
|1-3-0
|Anaheim
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|42
|53
|4-3-3
|3-5-0
|3-2-2
|St. Louis
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|52
|51
|5-5-1
|1-1-2
|1-3-3
|Vegas
|17
|7
|9
|1
|15
|43
|50
|4-2-1
|3-7-0
|1-0-1
|Chicago
|17
|6
|8
|3
|15
|49
|64
|3-3-2
|3-5-1
|2-1-1
|Los Angeles
|16
|5
|10
|1
|11
|33
|50
|4-5-1
|1-5-0
|1-1-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 0
Buffalo 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Nashville 5, Dallas 4, OT
Boston 5, Toronto 1
Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 0
Montreal 5, Vegas 4
Detroit 4, Carolina 3, SO
Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 4, SO
Calgary 1, Los Angeles 0
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2
Florida 5, Ottawa 1
Arizona 4, Washington 1
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.