WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

SOC--MANCHESTER DERBY

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City surged 12 points clear of Manchester United with a 3-1 derby win on Sunday that highlighted just how far Jose Mourinho's team is from dethroning its neighbor as Premier League champions. By Rob Harris. SENT: 730 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — For the first time in 130 years of the English top flight, three teams are unbeaten after 12 games. By Rob Harris. SENT: 710 words, photos. Plus separates.

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — After the rain, the fire. Boca Juniors and River Plate drew 2-2 Sunday in a passionately fought first leg of the Copa Libertadores final that was delayed by a day because of thunder, lightning and a torrential downpour. By Luis Andres Henao. SENT: 530 words, photos.

TEN--ATP FINALS

LONDON — Kei Nishikori hit a backhand so good it threw Roger Federer off his game as the 20-time Grand Slam champion earned a code violation before capitulating in a surprise defeat at the ATP Finals on Sunday. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 590 words, photos.

CAR--F1-BRAZILIAN GP

SAO PAULO — Ten years after securing his first Formula One title at Interlagos, five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday and helped his Mercedes team take the Formula One constructors' title for the fifth straight year. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 680 words, photos.

— With:

— CAR--F1-BRAZILIAN GP-VERSTAPPEN — Verstappen, Ocon clash on and off track at Brazilian GP. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 320 words, photos.

TEN--FED CUP FINAL

PRAGUE — Six finals, six victories. The Czech Republic kept its perfect record in the Fed Cup finals by capturing the trophy for the sixth time in eight years by defeating defending champion United States. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Not even two goals by Lionel Messi could save Barcelona from its first Spanish league home defeat in more than two years on Sunday when Real Betis won 4-3 at Camp Nou. Real Madrid took advantage of Barcelona's unexpected slip by winning 4-2 at Celta Vigo to close the gap on the leaders. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Cristiano Ronaldo ended his San Siro hoodoo to help Juventus to a 2-0 win after AC Milan forward Gonzalo Higuain missed a penalty against his former team on Sunday. By Daniella Matar and Andrew Dampf. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Yussuf Poulsen scored twice to help Leipzig go third in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 220 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Runaway French league leader Paris Saint-Germain won 4-0 at Monaco on Sunday to secure a 13th straight league win and move 13 points clear at the top. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RGU--RWC 2019-REPECHAGE

MARSEILLE, France — Canada and Germany were in pole position for the last berth in the 2019 Rugby World Cup after opening wins in the repechage tournament on Sunday. SENT: 270 words.

RGL--ENGLAND-NEW ZEALAND

LEEDS, England — England lost its scoring touch and unbeaten record for 2018 as New Zealand cruised to a 34-0 win at Elland Road to avoid a rugby league series whitewash on Sunday. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-WEST INDIES

CHENNAI, India — India kept its nerve on the very last ball to beat West Indies by six wickets in their third Twenty20 cricket game on Sunday and sweep the series 3-0. SENT: 200 words, photos. UPCOMING: 300 words by 0030 GMT.

CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rain denied Pakistan any chance of winning its first ODI series against New Zealand since 2011 as the third and final game was abandoned Sunday. New Zealand, missing injured regular captain Kane Williamson, was 35-1 in 6.5 overs in reply to Pakistan's 279-8. SENT: 400 words.

GLF--SUN CITY

SUN CITY, South Africa — Westwood overtakes Garcia and Oosthuizen to win third Nedbank Challenge title. SENT: 500 words.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PHOENIX — Vijay Singh rallied from six shots behind Sunday with a 10-under 61 to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and deny Scott McCarron the $1 million annuity. SENT: 130 words.

