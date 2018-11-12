Momentum seems to be growing among major oil producers to reduce output in an effort to end a slump in prices.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Sunday that the kingdom will reduce exports by about 500,000 barrels a day from November to December. Khalid al-Falih made the comment at a meeting of oil producers in Abu Dhabi.

Russian oil minister Alexander Novak says his country is open to cuts if they're approved by a coalition of producers including OPEC.

A decision could be made when OPEC meets next month.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are the world's biggest exporters, although the United States is a bigger producer.

Concern about oversupply has pushed oil prices down by roughly 20 percent since early October, although prices are up from a year ago.