  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/12 05:22
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 3 0 .700 280 236
Miami 5 4 0 .556 187 225
Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 208 254
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 0 .667 216 184
Tennessee 5 4 0 .556 168 151
Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 260 239
Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 160 199
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 1 .722 279 209
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 235 288
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 213 160
Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 353 240
L.A. Chargers 6 2 0 .750 220 180
Denver 3 6 0 .333 205 213
Oakland 1 7 0 .125 141 252
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 3 0 .667 176 175
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 178 156
Dallas 3 5 0 .375 154 151
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 1 0 .889 330 232
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 241 232
Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 244 254
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 232 291
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 6 3 0 .667 269 175
Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204
Green Bay 3 4 1 .438 192 204
Detroit 3 6 0 .333 202 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 1 0 .889 299 200
Seattle 4 4 0 .500 188 156
Arizona 2 7 0 .222 124 225
San Francisco 2 7 0 .222 207 239

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 52, Carolina 21

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 51, Cincinnati 14

Cleveland 28, Atlanta 16

Kansas City 26, Arizona 14

Tennessee 34, New England 10

Washington 16, Tampa Bay 3

Indianapolis 29, Jacksonville 26

Buffalo 41, N.Y. Jets 10

Chicago 34, Detroit 22

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

Monday's Games

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Green Bay at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Nov. 19

Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, MX, 8:15 p.m.