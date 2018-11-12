Kuchar holds on to win Mayakoba Classic

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Matt Kuchar ended more than four years without a PGA Tour victory Sunday by closing with a 2-under 69 and holding up through a few nervous moments down the stretch to win the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Kuchar had a four-shot lead going into the final round. But after making two bogeys over the first 67 holes in the tournament, he made two bogeys in two holes on Nos. 14 and 15, and his lead shrunk to one shot when Danny Lee made a 20-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the 16th hole.

Lee finished with two pars for a 65. Kuchar rolled in a 3-foot par putt to win by one shot.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports