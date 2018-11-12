GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian health officials in the Gaza Strip say six militants have been killed and six have been wounded by Israeli fire in a sudden, late-night burst of fighting.

Sunday's exchange of fire came as Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers appeared to be making progress toward an unofficial cease-fire.

Israel last week allowed Qatar to deliver $15 million to Hamas, while Hamas scaled back its weekly demonstration along the Israeli border.

It was not immediately clear what sparked Sunday's fighting. Shortly after the exchange of fire, air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel, indicating rocket fire from Gaza.