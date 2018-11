Fed Cup Results

WORLD GROUP Final Czech Republic 3, United States 0 O2 Arena Prague Surface: Hard-Indoor Saturday Singles

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Sunday Reverse Singles

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, vs. Alison Riske, United States, not played.

Doubles

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, vs. Danielle Collins and Nicole Melichar, United States, not played.