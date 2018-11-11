  1. Home
  2. World

India says Pakistan firing kills 2 soldiers in Kashmir

By  Associated Press
2018/11/11 23:34
Villagers shout slogans during the cremation ceremony of Indian Army soldier Varun Katal in village Mawa in Samba district, 62 kilometers (51 miles) f

Villagers shout slogans during the cremation ceremony of Indian Army soldier Varun Katal in village Mawa in Samba district, 62 kilometers (51 miles) f

Indian Army soldiers with family members and villagers pay their last respect during the cremation ceremony of soldier Varun Katal in village Mawa in

Indian Army soldiers with family members and villagers pay their last respect during the cremation ceremony of soldier Varun Katal in village Mawa in

Family members and villagers grieve during the cremation ceremony of an Indian Army soldier Varun Katal in village Mawa in Samba district, 62 kilomete

Family members and villagers grieve during the cremation ceremony of an Indian Army soldier Varun Katal in village Mawa in Samba district, 62 kilomete

Family members and villagers grieve and console each other as the body an Indian Army soldier Varun Katal is brought to his house before the cremation

Family members and villagers grieve and console each other as the body an Indian Army soldier Varun Katal is brought to his house before the cremation

Family members grieve as the body an Indian Army soldier Varun Katal is being brought to his house before the cremation in village Mawa in Samba distr

Family members grieve as the body an Indian Army soldier Varun Katal is being brought to his house before the cremation in village Mawa in Samba distr

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says two of its soldiers were killed when Pakistani soldiers fired along the highly militarized de facto frontier in disputed Kashmir.

Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand says Pakistani soldiers on Sunday targeted a forward post in Rajouri sector along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir between the two rivals.

Anand says a soldier was killed after getting hit by sniper fire.

On Saturday, another Indian soldier was killed when he was hit by a sniper in Sunderbani sector.

Anand called the two incidents a "blatant violation" of the 2003 cease-fire accord between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan did not immediately comment.

India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, which both claim.