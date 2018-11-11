  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/11/11 22:37
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Cardiff 2, Brighton 1

Southampton 1, Watford 1

Newcastle 2, Bournemouth 1

Leicester 0, Burnley 0

Huddersfield 1, West Ham 1

Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham 1

Sunday's Matches

Liverpool 2, Fulham 0

Chelsea vs. Everton

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton

Man City vs. Man United

England Championship
Friday's Match

Sheffield United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday's Matches

Bolton 0, Swansea 1

Norwich 4, Millwall 3

Blackburn 1, Rotherham 1

Reading 2, Ipswich 2

Nottingham Forest 0, Stoke 0

Middlesbrough 2, Wigan 0

QPR 3, Brentford 2

Bristol City 0, Preston 1

Derby 0, Aston Villa 3

Birmingham 3, Hull 3

West Brom 4, Leeds 1

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Gillingham 0, Blackpool 1

Walsall 0, Charlton 2

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Notts County 0, Oldham 0

Mansfield Town 2, Grimsby Town 1

England FA Cup
Friday's Match

Haringey Borough 0, AFC Wimbledon 1

Saturday's Matches

Maidenhead United 0, Portsmouth 4

Grimsby Town 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Lincoln City 3, Northampton 2

Southport 2, Boreham Wood 0

Plymouth 1, Stevenage 0

Maidstone United 2, Macclesfield Town 1

Crewe 0, Carlisle 1

Torquay United 0, Woking 1

Luton Town 2, Wycombe 0

Walsall 3, Coventry 2

Sutton United 0, Slough Town 0

Barnsley 4, Notts County 0

Yeovil 1, Stockport County 3

Aldershot Town 1, Bradford 1

Exeter 2, Blackpool 3

Ebbsfleet United 0, Cheltenham 0

Scunthorpe 2, Burton Albion 1

Swindon 2, York City 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Colchester 0

Oxford United 0, Forest Green Rovers 0

Morecambe 0, Halifax Town 0

Bromley 1, Peterborough 3

Chesterfield 1, Billericay Town 1

Rochdale 2, Gateshead 1

Metropolitan Police 0, Newport County 2

Tranmere Rovers 3, Oxford City 3

Bury 5, Dover Athletic 0

Southend 1, Crawley Town 1

Gillingham 0, Hartlepool 0

Sunday's Matches

Chorley vs. Doncaster

Hitchin Town vs. Solihull Moors

Alfreton Town vs. Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury vs. Salford City

Barnet vs. Bristol Rovers

Weston Super Mare vs. Wrexham

Mansfield Town vs. Charlton

Guiseley vs. Cambridge United

Port Vale vs. Sunderland

Monday's Match

Hampton & Richmond vs. Oldham