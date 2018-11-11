BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Cardiff 2, Brighton 1
Southampton 1, Watford 1
Newcastle 2, Bournemouth 1
Leicester 0, Burnley 0
Huddersfield 1, West Ham 1
Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham 1
|Sunday's Matches
Liverpool 2, Fulham 0
Chelsea vs. Everton
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton
Man City vs. Man United
|Friday's Match
Sheffield United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
|Saturday's Matches
Bolton 0, Swansea 1
Norwich 4, Millwall 3
Blackburn 1, Rotherham 1
Reading 2, Ipswich 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Stoke 0
Middlesbrough 2, Wigan 0
QPR 3, Brentford 2
Bristol City 0, Preston 1
Derby 0, Aston Villa 3
Birmingham 3, Hull 3
West Brom 4, Leeds 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Gillingham 0, Blackpool 1
Walsall 0, Charlton 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Notts County 0, Oldham 0
Mansfield Town 2, Grimsby Town 1
|Friday's Match
Haringey Borough 0, AFC Wimbledon 1
|Saturday's Matches
Maidenhead United 0, Portsmouth 4
Grimsby Town 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Lincoln City 3, Northampton 2
Southport 2, Boreham Wood 0
Plymouth 1, Stevenage 0
Maidstone United 2, Macclesfield Town 1
Crewe 0, Carlisle 1
Torquay United 0, Woking 1
Luton Town 2, Wycombe 0
Walsall 3, Coventry 2
Sutton United 0, Slough Town 0
Barnsley 4, Notts County 0
Yeovil 1, Stockport County 3
Aldershot Town 1, Bradford 1
Exeter 2, Blackpool 3
Ebbsfleet United 0, Cheltenham 0
Scunthorpe 2, Burton Albion 1
Swindon 2, York City 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Colchester 0
Oxford United 0, Forest Green Rovers 0
Morecambe 0, Halifax Town 0
Bromley 1, Peterborough 3
Chesterfield 1, Billericay Town 1
Rochdale 2, Gateshead 1
Metropolitan Police 0, Newport County 2
Tranmere Rovers 3, Oxford City 3
Bury 5, Dover Athletic 0
Southend 1, Crawley Town 1
Gillingham 0, Hartlepool 0
|Sunday's Matches
Chorley vs. Doncaster
Hitchin Town vs. Solihull Moors
Alfreton Town vs. Fleetwood Town
Shrewsbury vs. Salford City
Barnet vs. Bristol Rovers
Weston Super Mare vs. Wrexham
Mansfield Town vs. Charlton
Guiseley vs. Cambridge United
Port Vale vs. Sunderland
|Monday's Match
Hampton & Richmond vs. Oldham