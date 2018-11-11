SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Lee Westwood came from behind to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday, overturning a three-shot deficit at the start of the final round to deny Sergio Garcia a wire-to-wire victory and Louis Oosthuizen success at his home tournament.

Westwood saved his best for last to finish with an 8-under 64 at Gary Player Country Club for a three-shot win over Garcia (70) and his third Nedbank title following back-to-back wins in 2010-11.

Garcia had led from the start and had a two-shot advantage over Oosthuizen and was three ahead of Westwood after three rounds. But Westwood's fabulous final round proved irresistible.

He made an eagle on No. 2 and six birdies, five of them on the back nine, as he charged to the title in the penultimate event of the European Tour season.