Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;31;25;A brief shower;31;25;SSW;13;71%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;33;24;Sunny and beautiful;31;25;NNW;12;63%;8%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A couple of showers;17;10;Mostly sunny;18;9;ENE;9;71%;29%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;21;16;High clouds;23;14;S;16;53%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brief showers;13;9;Occasional rain;11;9;SSW;12;97%;69%;0

Anchorage, United States;Rain and ice;4;3;Afternoon rain;6;2;NE;14;81%;93%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine;18;6;Cooler;14;3;E;9;53%;44%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;-12;-16;Mostly sunny, cold;-8;-13;WSW;16;57%;30%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;34;27;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;NE;21;55%;56%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny;20;13;N;12;66%;5%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;20;14;A morning shower;19;12;SSW;10;73%;50%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;NW;8;66%;25%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;A morning t-storm;32;24;SSE;6;82%;86%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;16;Clouds and sun, nice;30;15;NE;11;41%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Mostly sunny, humid;34;25;NNW;7;64%;41%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;21;14;Inc. clouds;20;14;NE;19;88%;30%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;14;1;Partly sunny, mild;14;1;NNE;7;57%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;20;5;Clouds and sun, mild;19;8;SE;8;60%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;13;9;Clouds and sun, mild;15;9;SSW;13;77%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;A morning shower;19;10;SSE;9;74%;57%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;27;18;A t-storm in spots;26;19;NE;7;77%;75%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds breaking;14;5;Sun and clouds, mild;16;8;ESE;16;83%;17%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Showers;13;10;Occasional rain;12;8;SSW;8;86%;88%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;16;3;Low clouds;15;6;E;8;81%;19%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds breaking;17;6;Partly sunny, mild;17;5;ESE;9;77%;21%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;25;22;Strong thunderstorms;25;22;ENE;16;84%;87%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers and t-storms;30;18;A stray thunderstorm;32;18;NW;7;37%;72%;10

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;17;10;Mostly cloudy;17;10;N;14;69%;19%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;26;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;NE;10;48%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;29;14;Increasing clouds;24;16;NNW;26;60%;25%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;ENE;5;67%;55%;6

Chennai, India;Clearing;32;23;Some sun;32;23;NE;14;68%;0%;4

Chicago, United States;More clouds than sun;4;-1;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-5;NNW;16;64%;14%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;33;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;NNW;10;66%;51%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;11;7;A little p.m. rain;10;7;WSW;10;90%;94%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;High clouds, breezy;28;23;N;26;72%;1%;4

Dallas, United States;Inc. clouds;11;6;Rain and drizzle;7;-2;N;26;79%;78%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with clearing;31;23;Humid with some sun;32;23;ESE;16;73%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Hazy sun;30;17;E;5;55%;11%;4

Denver, United States;Snow, much colder;-3;-8;Morning flurries;-2;-9;SW;8;66%;60%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;29;19;Hazy sunshine;30;19;NE;7;58%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;36;22;An afternoon shower;33;22;NE;7;62%;55%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;11;7;A passing shower;11;6;WSW;18;78%;61%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;15;5;Clouds and sun;13;4;NNE;9;54%;66%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;20;14;Cloudy;18;14;W;8;82%;44%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little p.m. rain;26;23;A little rain;29;22;E;7;79%;80%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;29;11;Sunny and pleasant;29;10;SE;14;25%;0%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Partly sunny;31;21;ESE;14;58%;30%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with drizzle;5;3;Breezy with rain;6;5;SSW;27;91%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;SSE;8;71%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;28;22;Humid with some sun;28;21;NE;11;73%;27%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;Partly sunny, breezy;29;22;ENE;24;55%;36%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;33;15;High clouds;31;15;NNE;9;28%;0%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;NE;8;63%;66%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;17;12;NE;15;74%;28%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy morning rain;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;ENE;8;75%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;32;24;Sunny and nice;32;24;N;16;45%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;31;14;Mostly sunny;31;15;N;11;31%;8%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sunshine;17;6;Mostly sunny;17;2;NW;6;41%;29%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;21;W;9;54%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;21;9;Partly sunny;22;9;SSW;8;64%;33%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;33;18;Sunny and delightful;35;20;N;17;13%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;2;1;Mostly cloudy;3;-5;SE;16;62%;27%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NE;10;65%;55%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;23;Decreasing clouds;31;23;WNW;9;70%;78%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Hazy sunshine;31;18;NW;9;54%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;34;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;NE;6;79%;78%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;17;5;A t-storm in spots;16;4;W;13;57%;78%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;24;A morning shower;31;25;SW;9;77%;47%;9

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;21;17;Mostly cloudy;22;17;S;17;73%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, heavy at times;17;10;Showers around;17;10;N;9;80%;65%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;13;9;Clouds and sun;13;8;SSW;16;84%;36%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sun;25;10;Hazy sunshine;26;10;NNE;8;17%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SW;9;77%;82%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;17;10;Cloudy;14;8;NE;6;68%;41%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;26;A morning shower;31;27;WSW;7;68%;88%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;E;10;69%;76%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;ENE;10;57%;30%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;24;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;19;NE;16;41%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;23;12;A t-storm in spots;23;11;NE;7;48%;53%;6

Miami, United States;A little a.m. rain;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;ESE;19;72%;66%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;3;0;Low clouds;3;0;SSE;19;69%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;SE;11;71%;56%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;NE;14;82%;80%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;0;-6;Not as cold;3;-1;NE;0;65%;73%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, colder;-1;-9;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-9;S;14;41%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;35;25;Hazy sunshine;35;24;NE;13;36%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;27;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NE;17;60%;78%;12

New York, United States;Sunny and chilly;7;1;Inc. clouds;9;7;E;8;48%;85%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;20;11;A shower in places;22;11;W;10;72%;55%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-16;-21;A little p.m. snow;-11;-12;SW;20;88%;96%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;20;10;A stray shower;20;11;NNE;8;56%;54%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mild with rain;9;7;A little a.m. rain;9;6;S;12;84%;89%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;0;-6;Not as cold;3;-1;SSE;11;75%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;27;E;18;78%;63%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NW;8;82%;69%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A shower in places;33;25;ENE;10;71%;56%;9

Paris, France;Showers;13;11;A little rain;12;9;SSW;7;73%;84%;0

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Partly sunny;22;14;S;16;56%;7%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;SW;8;64%;54%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;32;23;Partly sunny;34;24;SE;24;61%;15%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;22;Partly sunny;33;22;ESE;7;51%;11%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds breaking;11;4;Clouds and sun;12;5;SSW;8;81%;12%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;12;-1;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;W;7;63%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;20;13;Showers, some heavy;20;13;SSE;12;69%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;22;11;Rain and drizzle;18;12;WNW;14;78%;100%;1

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;30;25;Partly sunny;31;25;ESE;14;63%;67%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;8;2;Mostly cloudy;4;1;SE;5;74%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;7;3;A bit of rain;7;6;SSE;17;85%;83%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, a t-storm;29;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;E;12;65%;19%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;More sun than clouds;26;18;A t-storm around;28;18;E;13;61%;55%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;20;8;Some sun, pleasant;20;8;NE;7;75%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;5;0;Low clouds;2;2;S;20;64%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Smoky with hazy sun;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;ENE;9;41%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;18;E;11;73%;70%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;30;25;A heavy shower;30;25;E;17;78%;80%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;N;8;79%;28%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;25;8;Sunshine, pleasant;25;7;ENE;9;34%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with some sun;23;9;An afternoon shower;19;9;SW;10;49%;76%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;N;14;78%;79%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain, heavy at times;15;6;Showers around;16;4;N;9;79%;65%;3

Seattle, United States;Turning sunny;11;3;Sun, some clouds;13;5;SSE;7;62%;5%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;14;2;Plenty of sun;13;4;N;5;54%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;21;14;Rain and drizzle;18;13;NNE;16;62%;57%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;NW;10;80%;78%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;16;1;Sunny and mild;16;1;SE;7;61%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;24;Heavy showers;30;25;E;14;79%;91%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;9;7;A little a.m. rain;10;7;SSW;11;92%;90%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Nice with sunshine;24;17;NNE;19;54%;1%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;31;22;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;NE;11;74%;40%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;5;3;Occasional rain;6;5;S;22;90%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;13;5;Cooler;8;-5;NNW;10;76%;30%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;17;5;An afternoon shower;12;7;ESE;9;72%;85%;2

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;15;10;A t-shower in spots;14;9;SW;10;49%;64%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;NNE;10;59%;26%;4

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;E;5;53%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;19;14;Rain in the morning;18;13;NE;8;73%;88%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;4;1;Cloudy;6;1;N;10;69%;79%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Some sun, a shower;21;17;A shower in the p.m.;23;17;E;15;65%;61%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;21;12;Partly sunny;23;14;SE;13;75%;30%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;5;-13;Plenty of sunshine;5;-12;SE;12;50%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;11;3;High clouds;12;6;ENE;4;51%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds breaking;13;5;Decreasing clouds;14;7;SE;8;91%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny, warm;32;22;N;7;59%;75%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;5;2;Low clouds;5;4;S;21;76%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds breaking;11;4;Clouds and sun, mild;13;7;SSE;11;84%;14%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;17;12;Brilliant sunshine;18;12;N;15;65%;6%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;8;79%;66%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;12;1;Partly sunny;12;1;ENE;4;64%;44%;3

