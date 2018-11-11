Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 11, 2018
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;31;25;A brief shower;31;25;SSW;13;71%;66%;8
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;33;24;Sunny and beautiful;31;25;NNW;12;63%;8%;5
Aleppo, Syria;A couple of showers;17;10;Mostly sunny;18;9;ENE;9;71%;29%;3
Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;21;16;High clouds;23;14;S;16;53%;0%;2
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brief showers;13;9;Occasional rain;11;9;SSW;12;97%;69%;0
Anchorage, United States;Rain and ice;4;3;Afternoon rain;6;2;NE;14;81%;93%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine;18;6;Cooler;14;3;E;9;53%;44%;2
Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;-12;-16;Mostly sunny, cold;-8;-13;WSW;16;57%;30%;2
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;34;27;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;NE;21;55%;56%;9
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny;20;13;N;12;66%;5%;3
Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;20;14;A morning shower;19;12;SSW;10;73%;50%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;NW;8;66%;25%;4
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;A morning t-storm;32;24;SSE;6;82%;86%;3
Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;16;Clouds and sun, nice;30;15;NE;11;41%;0%;7
Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Mostly sunny, humid;34;25;NNW;7;64%;41%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;21;14;Inc. clouds;20;14;NE;19;88%;30%;1
Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;14;1;Partly sunny, mild;14;1;NNE;7;57%;2%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;20;5;Clouds and sun, mild;19;8;SE;8;60%;0%;2
Berlin, Germany;Clearing;13;9;Clouds and sun, mild;15;9;SSW;13;77%;44%;2
Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;A morning shower;19;10;SSE;9;74%;57%;7
Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;27;18;A t-storm in spots;26;19;NE;7;77%;75%;13
Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds breaking;14;5;Sun and clouds, mild;16;8;ESE;16;83%;17%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Showers;13;10;Occasional rain;12;8;SSW;8;86%;88%;0
Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;16;3;Low clouds;15;6;E;8;81%;19%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds breaking;17;6;Partly sunny, mild;17;5;ESE;9;77%;21%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;25;22;Strong thunderstorms;25;22;ENE;16;84%;87%;4
Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers and t-storms;30;18;A stray thunderstorm;32;18;NW;7;37%;72%;10
Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;17;10;Mostly cloudy;17;10;N;14;69%;19%;1
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;26;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;NE;10;48%;3%;4
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;29;14;Increasing clouds;24;16;NNW;26;60%;25%;8
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;ENE;5;67%;55%;6
Chennai, India;Clearing;32;23;Some sun;32;23;NE;14;68%;0%;4
Chicago, United States;More clouds than sun;4;-1;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-5;NNW;16;64%;14%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;33;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;NNW;10;66%;51%;9
Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;11;7;A little p.m. rain;10;7;WSW;10;90%;94%;0
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;High clouds, breezy;28;23;N;26;72%;1%;4
Dallas, United States;Inc. clouds;11;6;Rain and drizzle;7;-2;N;26;79%;78%;1
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with clearing;31;23;Humid with some sun;32;23;ESE;16;73%;44%;11
Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Hazy sun;30;17;E;5;55%;11%;4
Denver, United States;Snow, much colder;-3;-8;Morning flurries;-2;-9;SW;8;66%;60%;2
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;29;19;Hazy sunshine;30;19;NE;7;58%;1%;5
Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;36;22;An afternoon shower;33;22;NE;7;62%;55%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;11;7;A passing shower;11;6;WSW;18;78%;61%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;15;5;Clouds and sun;13;4;NNE;9;54%;66%;3
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;20;14;Cloudy;18;14;W;8;82%;44%;1
Hanoi, Vietnam;A little p.m. rain;26;23;A little rain;29;22;E;7;79%;80%;4
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;29;11;Sunny and pleasant;29;10;SE;14;25%;0%;14
Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Partly sunny;31;21;ESE;14;58%;30%;5
Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with drizzle;5;3;Breezy with rain;6;5;SSW;27;91%;88%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;SSE;8;71%;72%;7
Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;28;22;Humid with some sun;28;21;NE;11;73%;27%;5
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;Partly sunny, breezy;29;22;ENE;24;55%;36%;5
Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;33;15;High clouds;31;15;NNE;9;28%;0%;3
Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;NE;8;63%;66%;4
Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;17;12;NE;15;74%;28%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy morning rain;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;ENE;8;75%;85%;5
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;32;24;Sunny and nice;32;24;N;16;45%;5%;5
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;31;14;Mostly sunny;31;15;N;11;31%;8%;13
Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sunshine;17;6;Mostly sunny;17;2;NW;6;41%;29%;4
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;21;W;9;54%;0%;5
Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;21;9;Partly sunny;22;9;SSW;8;64%;33%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;33;18;Sunny and delightful;35;20;N;17;13%;0%;7
Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;2;1;Mostly cloudy;3;-5;SE;16;62%;27%;0
Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NE;10;65%;55%;6
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;23;Decreasing clouds;31;23;WNW;9;70%;78%;10
Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Hazy sunshine;31;18;NW;9;54%;0%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;34;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;NE;6;79%;78%;4
La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;17;5;A t-storm in spots;16;4;W;13;57%;78%;9
Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;24;A morning shower;31;25;SW;9;77%;47%;9
Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;21;17;Mostly cloudy;22;17;S;17;73%;10%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, heavy at times;17;10;Showers around;17;10;N;9;80%;65%;3
London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;13;9;Clouds and sun;13;8;SSW;16;84%;36%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sun;25;10;Hazy sunshine;26;10;NNE;8;17%;2%;3
Luanda, Angola;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SW;9;77%;82%;12
Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;17;10;Cloudy;14;8;NE;6;68%;41%;1
Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;26;A morning shower;31;27;WSW;7;68%;88%;9
Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;E;10;69%;76%;11
Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;ENE;10;57%;30%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;24;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;19;NE;16;41%;1%;4
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;23;12;A t-storm in spots;23;11;NE;7;48%;53%;6
Miami, United States;A little a.m. rain;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;ESE;19;72%;66%;3
Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;3;0;Low clouds;3;0;SSE;19;69%;44%;0
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;SE;11;71%;56%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;NE;14;82%;80%;7
Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;0;-6;Not as cold;3;-1;NE;0;65%;73%;2
Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, colder;-1;-9;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-9;S;14;41%;0%;1
Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;35;25;Hazy sunshine;35;24;NE;13;36%;0%;6
Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;27;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NE;17;60%;78%;12
New York, United States;Sunny and chilly;7;1;Inc. clouds;9;7;E;8;48%;85%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;20;11;A shower in places;22;11;W;10;72%;55%;3
Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-16;-21;A little p.m. snow;-11;-12;SW;20;88%;96%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;20;10;A stray shower;20;11;NNE;8;56%;54%;2
Oslo, Norway;Mild with rain;9;7;A little a.m. rain;9;6;S;12;84%;89%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;0;-6;Not as cold;3;-1;SSE;11;75%;96%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;27;E;18;78%;63%;12
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NW;8;82%;69%;7
Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A shower in places;33;25;ENE;10;71%;56%;9
Paris, France;Showers;13;11;A little rain;12;9;SSW;7;73%;84%;0
Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Partly sunny;22;14;S;16;56%;7%;5
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;SW;8;64%;54%;8
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;32;23;Partly sunny;34;24;SE;24;61%;15%;12
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;22;Partly sunny;33;22;ESE;7;51%;11%;6
Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds breaking;11;4;Clouds and sun;12;5;SSW;8;81%;12%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;12;-1;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;W;7;63%;0%;3
Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;20;13;Showers, some heavy;20;13;SSE;12;69%;95%;6
Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;22;11;Rain and drizzle;18;12;WNW;14;78%;100%;1
Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;30;25;Partly sunny;31;25;ESE;14;63%;67%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;8;2;Mostly cloudy;4;1;SE;5;74%;44%;0
Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;7;3;A bit of rain;7;6;SSE;17;85%;83%;0
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, a t-storm;29;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;E;12;65%;19%;12
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;More sun than clouds;26;18;A t-storm around;28;18;E;13;61%;55%;4
Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;20;8;Some sun, pleasant;20;8;NE;7;75%;0%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;5;0;Low clouds;2;2;S;20;64%;81%;0
San Francisco, United States;Smoky with hazy sun;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;ENE;9;41%;2%;3
San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;18;E;11;73%;70%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;30;25;A heavy shower;30;25;E;17;78%;80%;6
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;N;8;79%;28%;7
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;25;8;Sunshine, pleasant;25;7;ENE;9;34%;3%;7
Santiago, Chile;Cooler with some sun;23;9;An afternoon shower;19;9;SW;10;49%;76%;8
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;N;14;78%;79%;6
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain, heavy at times;15;6;Showers around;16;4;N;9;79%;65%;3
Seattle, United States;Turning sunny;11;3;Sun, some clouds;13;5;SSE;7;62%;5%;2
Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;14;2;Plenty of sun;13;4;N;5;54%;2%;3
Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;21;14;Rain and drizzle;18;13;NNE;16;62%;57%;2
Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;NW;10;80%;78%;3
Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;16;1;Sunny and mild;16;1;SE;7;61%;3%;3
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;24;Heavy showers;30;25;E;14;79%;91%;3
Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;9;7;A little a.m. rain;10;7;SSW;11;92%;90%;1
Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Nice with sunshine;24;17;NNE;19;54%;1%;11
Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;31;22;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;NE;11;74%;40%;5
Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;5;3;Occasional rain;6;5;S;22;90%;84%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;13;5;Cooler;8;-5;NNW;10;76%;30%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;17;5;An afternoon shower;12;7;ESE;9;72%;85%;2
Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;15;10;A t-shower in spots;14;9;SW;10;49%;64%;3
Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;NNE;10;59%;26%;4
Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;E;5;53%;0%;3
Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;19;14;Rain in the morning;18;13;NE;8;73%;88%;1
Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;4;1;Cloudy;6;1;N;10;69%;79%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Some sun, a shower;21;17;A shower in the p.m.;23;17;E;15;65%;61%;4
Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;21;12;Partly sunny;23;14;SE;13;75%;30%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;5;-13;Plenty of sunshine;5;-12;SE;12;50%;3%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;11;3;High clouds;12;6;ENE;4;51%;0%;2
Vienna, Austria;Low clouds breaking;13;5;Decreasing clouds;14;7;SE;8;91%;6%;2
Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny, warm;32;22;N;7;59%;75%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;5;2;Low clouds;5;4;S;21;76%;44%;0
Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds breaking;11;4;Clouds and sun, mild;13;7;SSE;11;84%;14%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;17;12;Brilliant sunshine;18;12;N;15;65%;6%;9
Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;8;79%;66%;3
Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;12;1;Partly sunny;12;1;ENE;4;64%;44%;3
