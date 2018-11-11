Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;88;77;A brief shower;89;77;SSW;8;71%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;91;76;Sunny and beautiful;88;76;NNW;7;63%;8%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A couple of showers;63;50;Mostly sunny;65;48;ENE;6;71%;29%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;69;61;High clouds;73;58;S;10;53%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brief showers;56;48;Occasional rain;53;48;SSW;8;97%;69%;0

Anchorage, United States;Rain and ice;39;37;Afternoon rain;43;35;NE;9;81%;93%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine;65;43;Cooler;56;37;E;6;53%;44%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;10;3;Mostly sunny, cold;17;9;WSW;10;57%;30%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;94;80;Partly sunny, warm;95;80;NE;13;55%;56%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;67;53;Mostly sunny;67;55;N;8;66%;5%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;67;56;A morning shower;67;54;SSW;6;73%;50%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;NW;5;66%;25%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;90;73;A morning t-storm;90;75;SSE;4;82%;86%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;85;61;Clouds and sun, nice;86;59;NE;7;41%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;94;77;Mostly sunny, humid;93;77;NNW;4;64%;41%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;70;56;Inc. clouds;67;57;NE;12;88%;30%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;57;34;Partly sunny, mild;57;34;NNE;5;57%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;67;41;Clouds and sun, mild;66;46;SE;5;60%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;56;48;Clouds and sun, mild;59;48;SSW;8;77%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;66;49;A morning shower;67;49;SSE;5;74%;57%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;80;65;A t-storm in spots;79;66;NE;4;77%;75%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds breaking;58;42;Sun and clouds, mild;61;46;ESE;10;83%;17%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Showers;56;50;Occasional rain;54;47;SSW;5;86%;88%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;61;38;Low clouds;59;43;E;5;81%;19%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds breaking;62;43;Partly sunny, mild;63;41;ESE;5;77%;21%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;77;72;Strong thunderstorms;77;72;ENE;10;84%;87%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers and t-storms;86;65;A stray thunderstorm;89;64;NW;4;37%;72%;10

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;62;50;Mostly cloudy;63;50;N;9;69%;19%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;78;61;Mostly sunny, nice;79;61;NE;6;48%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;85;58;Increasing clouds;76;60;NNW;16;60%;25%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;69;A t-storm in spots;83;68;ENE;3;67%;55%;6

Chennai, India;Clearing;90;74;Some sun;89;74;NE;9;68%;0%;4

Chicago, United States;More clouds than sun;40;30;Mostly cloudy, cold;35;23;NNW;10;64%;14%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;91;74;An afternoon shower;87;73;NNW;6;66%;51%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;51;45;A little p.m. rain;51;45;WSW;6;90%;94%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;High clouds, breezy;83;74;N;16;72%;1%;4

Dallas, United States;Inc. clouds;52;43;Rain and drizzle;45;28;N;16;79%;78%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with clearing;88;74;Humid with some sun;90;74;ESE;10;73%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;86;61;Hazy sun;86;63;E;3;55%;11%;4

Denver, United States;Snow, much colder;27;18;Morning flurries;29;16;SW;5;66%;60%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;85;66;Hazy sunshine;85;66;NE;4;58%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;97;71;An afternoon shower;91;72;NE;5;62%;55%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;51;45;A passing shower;52;43;WSW;11;78%;61%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;58;41;Clouds and sun;56;40;NNE;6;54%;66%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;68;57;Cloudy;64;57;W;5;82%;44%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little p.m. rain;80;73;A little rain;84;71;E;5;79%;80%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;84;51;Sunny and pleasant;85;51;SE;9;25%;0%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;86;72;Partly sunny;88;71;ESE;9;58%;30%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with drizzle;41;37;Breezy with rain;43;40;SSW;17;91%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;5;71%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;83;71;Humid with some sun;82;70;NE;7;73%;27%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;83;69;Partly sunny, breezy;84;71;ENE;15;55%;36%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;91;59;High clouds;88;59;NNE;6;28%;0%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;75;54;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;NE;5;63%;66%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;65;54;Partly sunny;63;53;NE;9;74%;28%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy morning rain;91;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;ENE;5;75%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;90;75;Sunny and nice;90;76;N;10;45%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;88;58;Mostly sunny;87;59;N;7;31%;8%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sunshine;63;42;Mostly sunny;62;35;NW;4;41%;29%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;68;Mostly sunny;89;69;W;6;54%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;70;48;Partly sunny;72;48;SSW;5;64%;33%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;92;65;Sunny and delightful;95;68;N;11;13%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;35;34;Mostly cloudy;37;23;SE;10;62%;27%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;78;A t-storm in spots;89;77;NE;6;65%;55%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;92;74;Decreasing clouds;88;74;WNW;5;70%;78%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, nice;85;66;Hazy sunshine;87;65;NW;5;54%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;93;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;NE;3;79%;78%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;63;42;A t-storm in spots;61;38;W;8;57%;78%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;89;75;A morning shower;88;76;SW;6;77%;47%;9

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;70;63;Mostly cloudy;71;62;S;11;73%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, heavy at times;62;50;Showers around;62;50;N;6;80%;65%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;56;48;Clouds and sun;56;46;SSW;10;84%;36%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sun;77;50;Hazy sunshine;79;50;NNE;5;17%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Showers and t-storms;88;77;Showers and t-storms;87;77;SW;5;77%;82%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;62;49;Cloudy;58;46;NE;4;68%;41%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;79;A morning shower;88;80;WSW;4;68%;88%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;79;E;6;69%;76%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;89;77;Clouds and sun;92;78;ENE;6;57%;30%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;75;53;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;67;NE;10;41%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;73;53;A t-storm in spots;74;51;NE;4;48%;53%;6

Miami, United States;A little a.m. rain;85;77;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;ESE;12;72%;66%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;37;31;Low clouds;37;32;SSE;12;69%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;Sunshine, pleasant;86;77;SE;7;71%;56%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;68;A t-storm in spots;79;68;NE;9;82%;80%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;32;21;Not as cold;38;30;NE;0;65%;73%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, colder;30;16;Sunny, but chilly;28;15;S;9;41%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;95;77;Hazy sunshine;95;75;NE;8;36%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;81;59;A t-storm in spots;79;60;NE;11;60%;78%;12

New York, United States;Sunny and chilly;45;35;Inc. clouds;49;45;E;5;48%;85%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;68;52;A shower in places;71;52;W;6;72%;55%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-7;A little p.m. snow;12;10;SW;12;88%;96%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;68;50;A stray shower;68;52;NNE;5;56%;54%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mild with rain;49;45;A little a.m. rain;48;42;S;7;84%;89%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;31;22;Not as cold;38;30;SSE;7;75%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;85;79;Mostly sunny;86;80;E;11;78%;63%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;NW;5;82%;69%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;92;76;A shower in places;91;76;ENE;6;71%;56%;9

Paris, France;Showers;55;52;A little rain;54;48;SSW;5;73%;84%;0

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;73;56;Partly sunny;72;58;S;10;56%;7%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;94;77;Mostly sunny;92;77;SW;5;64%;54%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;90;74;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;15;61%;15%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;90;72;Partly sunny;92;72;ESE;5;51%;11%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds breaking;53;39;Clouds and sun;54;40;SSW;5;81%;12%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;53;30;Plenty of sunshine;53;30;W;4;63%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;68;55;Showers, some heavy;67;55;SSE;8;69%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;71;52;Rain and drizzle;64;53;WNW;9;78%;100%;1

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;86;77;Partly sunny;87;78;ESE;9;63%;67%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;46;36;Mostly cloudy;40;35;SE;3;74%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;44;38;A bit of rain;45;43;SSE;11;85%;83%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, a t-storm;84;71;Mostly sunny;84;71;E;7;65%;19%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;More sun than clouds;79;65;A t-storm around;82;64;E;8;61%;55%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;69;47;Some sun, pleasant;69;46;NE;4;75%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;41;33;Low clouds;36;35;S;12;64%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Smoky with hazy sun;66;47;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;ENE;6;41%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;A t-storm in spots;78;64;E;7;73%;70%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;85;77;A heavy shower;85;78;E;10;78%;80%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;78;64;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;N;5;79%;28%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;76;47;Sunshine, pleasant;77;45;ENE;6;34%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with some sun;74;48;An afternoon shower;66;48;SW;6;49%;76%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A p.m. shower or two;85;73;N;9;78%;79%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain, heavy at times;59;43;Showers around;60;39;N;5;79%;65%;3

Seattle, United States;Turning sunny;51;37;Sun, some clouds;55;41;SSE;4;62%;5%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;57;35;Plenty of sun;56;39;N;3;54%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;70;57;Rain and drizzle;64;55;NNE;10;62%;57%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;88;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;NW;6;80%;78%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;60;34;Sunny and mild;61;33;SE;5;61%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;87;75;Heavy showers;87;77;E;9;79%;91%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;48;45;A little a.m. rain;50;44;SSW;7;92%;90%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;Nice with sunshine;76;62;NNE;12;54%;1%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;87;71;Partly sunny, humid;81;69;NE;7;74%;40%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;41;37;Occasional rain;43;40;S;14;90%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;55;41;Cooler;47;24;NNW;6;76%;30%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;62;40;An afternoon shower;54;44;ESE;5;72%;85%;2

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;59;49;A t-shower in spots;57;48;SW;6;49%;64%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun;75;63;Mostly sunny, nice;76;60;NNE;6;59%;26%;4

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;72;48;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;E;3;53%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;66;57;Rain in the morning;64;55;NE;5;73%;88%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;38;33;Cloudy;42;33;N;6;69%;79%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Some sun, a shower;70;62;A shower in the p.m.;74;62;E;9;65%;61%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;70;54;Partly sunny;73;58;SE;8;75%;30%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;41;10;Plenty of sunshine;40;11;SE;7;50%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;52;38;High clouds;53;42;ENE;2;51%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds breaking;56;42;Decreasing clouds;57;44;SE;5;91%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;87;73;Mostly sunny, warm;89;72;N;4;59%;75%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;42;35;Low clouds;41;39;S;13;76%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds breaking;52;40;Clouds and sun, mild;56;44;SSE;7;84%;14%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;62;53;Brilliant sunshine;65;53;N;10;65%;6%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;N;5;79%;66%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;54;34;Partly sunny;53;34;ENE;2;64%;44%;3

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather