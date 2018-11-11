  1. Home
Taiwan's list of national monuments to reach 100 after addition of 2 temples: report

Dalongdong Baoan Temple and Lungshan Temple of Manka expected to be added to list of Taiwan’s national monuments

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/11 16:45
Lungshan Temple of Manka

Lungshan Temple of Manka (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s list of national monuments is expected to reach 100, with the addition of Taipei’s Dalongdong Baoan Temple and Lungshan Temple of Manka on Nov. 12.

The two iconic temples are expected named as the 99th and 100th additions to the list by the Ministry of Culture at a press conference tomorrow, reported Liberty Times.

Taiwan’s list of national monuments includes sites from almost every municipality. The list includes a wide-variety of structures including forts, temples, mansions, city gates, government buildings, and modern-day museums.

Lungshan Temple built in 1738, is a Chinese folk temple in Taipei’s Wanhua District. The temple is constructed in a typically southern Fujian style, and significant portions were destroyed during World War II. The temple is a popular site for religious and tourism purposes alike.


 Lungshan Temple exterior. (Wikimedia Commons)


Lungshan Temple courtyard. (Wikimedia Commons)


Lungshan Temple in detail. (Wikimedia Commons)

Dalongdong Baoan Temple began construction in 1804, and is a Taiwanese folk religion temple in Taipei’s Datong District. The temple is largely made out of wood, and was recognized as a municipality-level monument in 1985.

In 2003, the temple was recognized by the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Heritage Awards for cultural heritage conservation efforts.


Dalongdong Baoan Temple exterior. (Wikimedia Commons)


Dalongdong Baoan Temple in detail. (Wikimedia Commons)


Dalongdong Baoan Temple in detail. (Wikimedia Commons)
Taiwanese culture
Temples
Taipei
Heritage

Passengers frightened as Taipei Zhongxiao Xinsheng MRT station fills with smoke
2018/11/09 09:53
Taiwanese designers showcase talent, artistry at Taipei IN Style 2018
2018/11/08 23:34
Taiwan brands Hong Chubby & Madam May offer stunning open for Taipei IN Style 2018
2018/11/08 14:52
Japanese TV lists Taiwan's baseball team as 'Taiwan,' not 'Chinese Taipei'
2018/11/08 14:36
Referendum to scrap 'Chinese Taipei' to proceed no matter the outcome: Govt. Spokesperson
2018/11/07 15:03