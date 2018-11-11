TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s list of national monuments is expected to reach 100, with the addition of Taipei’s Dalongdong Baoan Temple and Lungshan Temple of Manka on Nov. 12.

The two iconic temples are expected named as the 99th and 100th additions to the list by the Ministry of Culture at a press conference tomorrow, reported Liberty Times.

Taiwan’s list of national monuments includes sites from almost every municipality. The list includes a wide-variety of structures including forts, temples, mansions, city gates, government buildings, and modern-day museums.

Lungshan Temple built in 1738, is a Chinese folk temple in Taipei’s Wanhua District. The temple is constructed in a typically southern Fujian style, and significant portions were destroyed during World War II. The temple is a popular site for religious and tourism purposes alike.



Lungshan Temple exterior. (Wikimedia Commons)



Lungshan Temple courtyard. (Wikimedia Commons)



Lungshan Temple in detail. (Wikimedia Commons)

Dalongdong Baoan Temple began construction in 1804, and is a Taiwanese folk religion temple in Taipei’s Datong District. The temple is largely made out of wood, and was recognized as a municipality-level monument in 1985.

In 2003, the temple was recognized by the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Heritage Awards for cultural heritage conservation efforts.



Dalongdong Baoan Temple exterior. (Wikimedia Commons)



Dalongdong Baoan Temple in detail. (Wikimedia Commons)



Dalongdong Baoan Temple in detail. (Wikimedia Commons)