TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese guitarist Lin Chia-wei (林家瑋) has won the 17th International “Jan Edmund Jurkowski” Guitar Competition in Tychy, Poland.

Musicians from 10 different countries competed for the top spot and the chance to win a €5000 cash prize. Lin gave a staggering performance and took his fourteenth international championship title home to Taiwan. The victory marked Lin’s second win in an international concerto competition this year. He took home the championship title at another international contest in the Netherlands in February.

In an interview with Central News Agency, Lin said the competition was divided into three rounds, The first involved recording a 15-minute solo performance and sending it to organizers for judgement. Judges selected the top 24 musicians to move through to the live semifinals in Poland.

The semifinal round involved contestants performing a challenging, specially-designated piece, Lin said, as well as a solo selected by themselves. Total performance time for each musician was around 30-35 minutes.

Lin then explained that six musicians were picked to move on to the final round, where contestants each performed three selected concertos. Lin stood out as the winner and took home the championship title.

Contestants hailed from 10 different countries including Poland, Serbia, Italy and the Czech Republic. €5000, €2,500 and €1000 cash prizes were handed out to the first, second and third place musicians respectively. The winner also took home a handmade Italian guitar and was given the opportunity to perform in a seven-recital European tour.

Lin expressed that he felt the people of Poland have a deep and mature understanding of music. He said he was overjoyed to be selected as the winner among such an incredibly high level of talent.

Lin Chia-wei is 29 years old and grew up in Kaohsiung City (高雄). He has been an award-winning guitarist from a young age, taking home his first title in 2001 at just 12 years old. He won the President Educational Award in his youth among many prizes.