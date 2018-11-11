TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prior to traveling to Papua New Guinea for the 2018 APEC Summit, Taiwan’s envoy Morris Chang (張忠謀) met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday at her residence.

During his first-ever live-stream, Chang said he will deliver a message to leaders and representatives attending the APEC Leaders’ Week, and that he anticipates having interactions with them.

However, Chang did not disclose what the message is. He said he will talk about it at Monday’s press conference at the Presidential Office.

Earlier Japanese media reported that Chang has planned to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Papua New Guinea to talk about Taiwan’s possibility of joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP, also known as CPTTP). However, Taiwan’s foreign ministry declined to make any comments.

The APEC Leaders’ Week will kick off on Monday and lead up to the Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Nov. 18.

Chang, founder of the computer chip manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (台積電), was named in October as the country’s special envoy for APEC.

“It is my honor to have Chang represent me to attend the APEC Summit,” said President Tsai on Sunday. She mentioned that she anticipates Chang to express her messages and opinions thoroughly to leaders and representatives of APEC’s member states or economies.

“I am pleased to take up the mission,” said Chang, who was also named the APEC envoy in 2006.

Chang said during the past weeks, he has been preparing for the trip, including researching into what the challenges and opportunities lie between Taiwan and other APEC members, as well as having meetings with the president and top officials of the government. “I have been quite busy over the weeks.”