National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/11 13:31
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 12 1 .923
Boston 7 5 .583
Philadelphia 8 6 .571
Brooklyn 6 7 .462 6
New York 4 9 .308 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 6 6 .500
Orlando 5 7 .417 1
Miami 5 7 .417 1
Atlanta 3 9 .250 3
Washington 3 9 .250 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 9 3 .750
Indiana 8 5 .615
Detroit 6 5 .545
Chicago 4 9 .308
Cleveland 1 11 .083 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 7 4 .636
Memphis 7 4 .636
New Orleans 6 6 .500
Houston 4 7 .364 3
Dallas 4 8 .333
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 9 3 .750
Denver 9 3 .750
Oklahoma City 7 5 .583 2
Utah 6 6 .500 3
Minnesota 4 9 .308
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 11 2 .846
L.A. Clippers 7 5 .583
Sacramento 7 6 .538 4
L.A. Lakers 6 6 .500
Phoenix 2 10 .167

___

Friday's Games

Orlando 117, Washington 108

Philadelphia 133, Charlotte 132, OT

Detroit 124, Atlanta 109

Indiana 110, Miami 102

Brooklyn 112, Denver 110

Utah 123, Boston 115

Sacramento 121, Minnesota 110

Saturday's Games

Toronto 128, New York 112

L.A. Clippers 128, Milwaukee 126, OT

New Orleans 119, Phoenix 99

Chicago 99, Cleveland 98

Memphis 112, Philadelphia 106, OT

Washington 116, Miami 110

Golden State 116, Brooklyn 100

San Antonio 96, Houston 89

Dallas 111, Oklahoma City 96

L.A. Lakers 101, Sacramento 86

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.