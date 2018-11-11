Abandoned cars, scorched by the wildfire, line Pearson Rd. in Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Not much is left in Paradise after a feroc
Krystin Harvey, left, comforts her daughter Araya Cipollini at the remains of their home burned in the Camp Fire, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Paradise, Calif.
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's investigators have begun the agonizing task of scouring through the wreckage from a massive Northern California fire that has already become the third-deadliest on record in the state.
They are searching for fire victims. The death toll has already reached 23.
The victims have not been identified, but the department has a roster of 110 people believed missing, though officials hope many of the people simply can't reach loved ones.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says the agency is bringing in a mobile DNA lab and is encouraging relatives to donate. Meanwhile, fire officials worried about dangerous winds expected to kick up through Monday.