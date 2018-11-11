MUDGEE, Australia (AP) — Football Federation Australia said Sunday it is investigating an incident during a match in which a fan racially abused Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young.

Young said he was verbally abused during Saturday's A-League match in Mudgee between Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane.

"I turned around after he said it so I could hear what he said again and then he said it again," the A-League's reigning goalkeeper of the year said.

"I was absolutely gobsmacked he made the comment in front of everyone to hear. I thought it was very baffling. I don't know if he had alcohol in him, but it was very strange."

The 33-year-old Young, who was born in Australia to Sri Lankan and Scottish parents, was believed to have verbally responded to the remark, which was reported to have been made by a Wanderers supporter.

The Wanderers apologized to Young after the incident at Glen Willow Sports Stadium at Mudgee in central western New South Wales state, where the Wanderers and Brisbane drew 2-2.

They also plan to ban the fan from future matches.

"This behavior is deplorable and not acceptable at any Wanderers event, just like it should not be accepted anywhere in society," the club said in a statement. "This individual is not to be welcomed back to any Wanderers fixture."

Young played a decade in England, including 124 matches for lower-tier Aldershot Town.

