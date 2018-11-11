  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/11 11:45
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 12 1 .923
Boston 7 5 .583
Philadelphia 8 6 .571
Brooklyn 6 6 .500
New York 4 9 .308 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 6 6 .500
Orlando 5 7 .417 1
Miami 5 7 .417 1
Atlanta 3 9 .250 3
Washington 3 9 .250 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 9 3 .750
Indiana 8 5 .615
Detroit 6 5 .545
Chicago 4 9 .308
Cleveland 1 11 .083 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 7 4 .636
San Antonio 6 4 .600 ½
New Orleans 6 6 .500
Houston 4 6 .400
Dallas 3 8 .273 4
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 9 3 .750
Denver 9 3 .750
Oklahoma City 7 4 .636
Utah 6 6 .500 3
Minnesota 4 9 .308
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 10 2 .833
Sacramento 7 5 .583 3
L.A. Clippers 7 5 .583 3
L.A. Lakers 5 6 .455
Phoenix 2 10 .167 8

___

Friday's Games

Orlando 117, Washington 108

Philadelphia 133, Charlotte 132, OT

Detroit 124, Atlanta 109

Indiana 110, Miami 102

Brooklyn 112, Denver 110

Utah 123, Boston 115

Sacramento 121, Minnesota 110

Saturday's Games

Toronto 128, New York 112

L.A. Clippers 128, Milwaukee 126, OT

New Orleans 119, Phoenix 99

Chicago 99, Cleveland 98

Memphis 112, Philadelphia 106, OT

Washington 116, Miami 110

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.