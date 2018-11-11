|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Boston
|7
|5
|.583
|4½
|Philadelphia
|8
|6
|.571
|4½
|Brooklyn
|6
|6
|.500
|5½
|New York
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Orlando
|5
|7
|.417
|1
|Miami
|5
|7
|.417
|1
|Atlanta
|3
|9
|.250
|3
|Washington
|3
|9
|.250
|3
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Indiana
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Detroit
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Chicago
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|Cleveland
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|San Antonio
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|New Orleans
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Dallas
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Denver
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Oklahoma City
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Utah
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Minnesota
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Sacramento
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Phoenix
|2
|10
|.167
|8
___
|Friday's Games
Orlando 117, Washington 108
Philadelphia 133, Charlotte 132, OT
Detroit 124, Atlanta 109
Indiana 110, Miami 102
Brooklyn 112, Denver 110
Utah 123, Boston 115
Sacramento 121, Minnesota 110
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 128, New York 112
L.A. Clippers 128, Milwaukee 126, OT
New Orleans 119, Phoenix 99
Chicago 99, Cleveland 98
Memphis 112, Philadelphia 106, OT
Washington 116, Miami 110
Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.