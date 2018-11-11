|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|17
|12
|4
|1
|25
|63
|48
|Toronto
|17
|11
|6
|0
|22
|58
|46
|Montreal
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|58
|55
|Boston
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|49
|40
|Buffalo
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|53
|52
|Ottawa
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|61
|71
|Detroit
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|47
|60
|Florida
|13
|5
|5
|3
|13
|42
|44
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|56
|58
|Philadelphia
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|57
|60
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|49
|42
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|50
|54
|Pittsburgh
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|51
|47
|Washington
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|53
|52
|Carolina
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|47
|52
|New Jersey
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|43
|49
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|16
|13
|3
|0
|26
|56
|35
|Minnesota
|16
|10
|4
|2
|22
|51
|42
|Dallas
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|50
|48
|Winnipeg
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|46
|40
|Colorado
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|55
|49
|St. Louis
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|50
|48
|Chicago
|17
|6
|8
|3
|15
|49
|64
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|60
|62
|Calgary
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|54
|53
|San Jose
|17
|8
|6
|3
|19
|53
|54
|Edmonton
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|45
|50
|Anaheim
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|42
|53
|Arizona
|15
|7
|7
|1
|15
|41
|38
|Vegas
|17
|7
|9
|1
|15
|43
|50
|Los Angeles
|15
|5
|9
|1
|11
|33
|49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Toronto 6, New Jersey 1
Columbus 2, Washington 1
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
St. Louis 4, San Jose 0
Winnipeg 5, Colorado 2
Minnesota 5, Anaheim 1
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 0
Buffalo 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Nashville 5, Dallas 4, OT
Boston 5, Toronto 1
Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 0
Montreal 5, Vegas 4
Detroit 4, Carolina 3, SO
Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 4, SO
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.