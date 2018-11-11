PHOENIX (AP) — Scott McCarron moved into position to win the PGA Tour Champions' season points race, birdieing the final two holes Saturday for a one-stroke lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

McCarron shot a 5-under 66 on another warm and sunny day at Phoenix Country Club. One of six players fighting for the Charles Schwab Cup and a $1 million annuity, McCarron had an 18-under 195 total.

The 53-year-old McCarron, fifth in the points standings entering the finale, has eight victories on the 50-and-over tour, winning twice this year. He won three times on the PGA Tour.

Stephen Ames and Tim Petrovic were tied for second. Ames had a 61. He birdied four of the first five holes and closed birdie-par-birdie-eagle. Petrovic shot 66.

Second-round leader Paul Goydos had a 69 to drop two strokes back. Season title contender David Toms (65) was at 12 under with Vijay Singh (67), Wes Short Jr. (65), Glen Day (65) and Marco Dawson (67).

Points leader Bernhard Langer was tied for 19th at 7 under after a 66. No. 2 Scott Parel was another stroke back after a 68.

Langer and Parel would take the Cup with a tournament victory, while McCarron, Toms, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jerry Kelly need a win and help from other players. Kelly (68) was tied for 11th at 10 under, and Jimenez (69) was 32nd in the 35-man field at even par.