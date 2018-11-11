|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|.615
|4
|Boston
|7
|5
|.583
|4½
|Brooklyn
|6
|6
|.500
|5½
|New York
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Miami
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|Orlando
|5
|7
|.417
|1
|Atlanta
|3
|9
|.250
|3
|Washington
|2
|9
|.182
|3½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Indiana
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Detroit
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|Cleveland
|1
|10
|.091
|7½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|New Orleans
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Houston
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Dallas
|3
|8
|.273
|3½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Denver
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Oklahoma City
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Utah
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Minnesota
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Sacramento
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Phoenix
|2
|9
|.182
|7½
___
|Friday's Games
Orlando 117, Washington 108
Philadelphia 133, Charlotte 132, OT
Detroit 124, Atlanta 109
Indiana 110, Miami 102
Brooklyn 112, Denver 110
Utah 123, Boston 115
Sacramento 121, Minnesota 110
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 128, New York 112
L.A. Clippers 128, Milwaukee 126, OT
Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.