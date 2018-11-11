  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/11 06:29
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 12 1 .923
Philadelphia 8 5 .615 4
Boston 7 5 .583
Brooklyn 6 6 .500
New York 4 9 .308 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 6 6 .500
Miami 5 6 .455 ½
Orlando 5 7 .417 1
Atlanta 3 9 .250 3
Washington 2 9 .182
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 9 2 .818
Indiana 8 5 .615 2
Detroit 6 5 .545 3
Chicago 3 9 .250
Cleveland 1 10 .091 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 6 4 .600
Memphis 6 4 .600
New Orleans 5 6 .455
Houston 4 6 .400 2
Dallas 3 8 .273
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 9 3 .750
Denver 9 3 .750
Oklahoma City 7 4 .636
Utah 6 6 .500 3
Minnesota 4 9 .308
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 10 2 .833
Sacramento 7 5 .583 3
L.A. Clippers 6 5 .545
L.A. Lakers 5 6 .455
Phoenix 2 9 .182

___

Friday's Games

Orlando 117, Washington 108

Philadelphia 133, Charlotte 132, OT

Detroit 124, Atlanta 109

Indiana 110, Miami 102

Brooklyn 112, Denver 110

Utah 123, Boston 115

Sacramento 121, Minnesota 110

Saturday's Games

Toronto 128, New York 112

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.