Centenary of WWI's end bringing leaders to Arc de Triomphe

By  Associated Press
2018/11/11 05:04
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses as he lays a wreath on the Canadian National Vimy Memorial Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at Vimy Ridge, Franc

A man walks near headstones at the World War I Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. The memorial walls

Flag bearers prepare to attend a World War I Centenary service at the St. Symphorien cemetery in Mons, Belgium, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. The cemetery

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a ceremony in Compiegne, north of Paris, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, holds the hands of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a ceremony in Compiegne, north of Paris, Saturday,

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau places a flower at a gravestone as he tours the Canadian Ceremony No. 2 near Vimy Ridge, France, Saturday Nov.

Canada's Minister of Veterans Affairs Seamus O'Regan looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touches the names of fallen soldiers engraved

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford attend a ceremony at the Aisne Marn

An Australian flag with a koala bear adorns a grave of a soldier at the World War I Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, Saturd

An Australian flag adorns the headstone of an unknown soldier at the World War I Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, Saturday,

French President Emmanuel Macron, third right, his wife Brigitte, U.S President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump, second left, pose outside

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and U.S President Donald Trump thumb up at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Saturday, Nov.10, 2018. Trump is joini

PARIS (AP) — An overview of the international ceremony taking place in Paris on Sunday for the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I:

WHO IS ATTENDING: Leaders from the majority of countries that sent troops or workers to the Western Front. Notably absent will be the president of China. Chinese laborers worked behind the front lines and died in the war.

TIMING: French President Emmanuel Macron and other heads of state and government are scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m. (1000GMT). That is the exact time the fighting stopped on Nov. 11, 1918 after more than four years of bloodshed, shelling, chemical weapon attacks and the horror of the first global war.

READINGS: High school students will read letters that soldiers and others wrote on the day the armistice was signed a century ago, giving voices to ghosts from the past.

"Finally, the whir of the shells and the whistling of the bullets are over," wrote Alfred Roumiguieres, a French infantryman.

"Today has been perfectly wonderful," Charles Neville, a British officer, wrote to his parents. "We got news of the armistice at 9:30 this morning."

U.S. Army Capt. Charles S. Normington wrote that "each soldier had his arms full of French girls, some crying, others laughing; each girl had to kiss every soldier before she would let him pass. There is nowhere on earth I would rather be."

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: Macron, foreign VIPs and high school students will gather at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe and light the eternal flame that is rekindled every night at the memorial engraved with the words: "Here rests a French soldier who died for the nation."

There will also be music by cellist Yo-Yo Ma, three-time Grammy-Award winning African singer Angelique Kidjo and the bugler who breaks a minute of silence held during the ceremony.

