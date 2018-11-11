LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester was held by Burnley to 0-0 in an emotional first home game since the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on Saturday.

The Thai entrepreneur died with four other people when his helicopter crashed shortly after taking off following Leicester's last English Premier League game at King Power Stadium two weeks ago.

Fans, players, and staff remembered Vichai before, during, and after the game against Burnley.

On the field, after two minutes of silence, Rachid Ghezzal hit the bar and Jamie Vardy's shot was cleared off the line as Leicester dominated without being able to produce a goal.

Harry Maguire, James Maddison, Andy King, and Hamza Choudhury, who were ruled out of the game through injuries, led a march of fans from the city center to the stadium ahead of the match.

