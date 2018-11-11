LONDON (AP) — New Zealand survived a late scare to hold on for a 16-15 comeback victory over England at Twickenham in their first matchup in four years on Saturday.

England though it secured a rare victory over the world champion when Sam Underhill touched down five minutes from fulltime, but video review revealed Courtney Lawes was offside when he made a chargedown to launch the move.

England made a dream start as Chris Ashton and co-captain Dylan Hartley scored tries either side of an Owen Farrell dropped goal to give the home side a 15-0 lead after 24 minutes.

However, New Zealand struck back through fullback Damian McKenzie near halftime, then a crucial kickoff error from Farrell allowed the All Blacks to close the deficit to five points at the break.

Both sides had opportunities for more tries after the break but chances were repeatedly spurned in the spoiling rain, and Beauden Barrett's dropped goal and penalty put the All Blacks ahead on the hour mark, setting up a dramatic finale.

After upsetting the Springboks by a point, an even better England performance gave Eddie Jones' side plenty of reason for optimism with less than a year to go until the Rugby World Cup.

But beating the All Blacks remains elusive, and the visitors celebrated a sixth straight win against England.