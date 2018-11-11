  1. Home
  2. World

Plea scores hat trick for Gladbach

By CIARAN FAHEY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/11 00:44
Gladbach's Alassane Plea celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Borussia

Gladbach's Alassane Plea celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Borussia

Duesseldorf's Benito Raman celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match in Freiburg, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (Patrick

Duesseldorf's Benito Raman celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match in Freiburg, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (Patrick

Stuttgart's Erik Thommy celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Nuernberg and VfB Stuttgart in Nuremberg, Ger

Stuttgart's Erik Thommy celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Nuernberg and VfB Stuttgart in Nuremberg, Ger

Stuttgart's players celebrate after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Nuernberg and VfB Stuttgart in Nuremberg, Germany,

Stuttgart's players celebrate after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Nuernberg and VfB Stuttgart in Nuremberg, Germany,

BERLIN (AP) — Alassane Plea scored a hat trick as Borussia Moenchengladbach closed the gap on Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund with a 3-1 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

French striker Plea, Gladbach's record signing after arriving from Nice in the offseason, took his tally to eight goals in 11 games with three goals in a 13-minute spell either side of halftime.

The win put Gladbach one point behind Dortmund — ahead of Dortmund's home game against Bayern Munich later Saturday.

Bayern is three points behind Gladbach.

Fortuna Duesseldorf ended its six-game losing streak in the league with a 4-1 win at home over 10-man Hertha Berlin. Maximilian Mittelstaedt was sent off for a second yellow card in the 41st, and Takashi Usami opened the scoring early in the second half.

Also Saturday, Stuttgart ended Markus Weinzierl's three-game losing start as coach with a 2-0 win at Nuremberg; Hoffenheim beat Augsburg 2-1; and Mainz won 3-1 at Freiburg.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_ Sports